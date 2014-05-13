Bamenda, North West Region -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Continuing with the empowerment of local and national initiatives for world Peace and Development, Modern Advocacy Humanitarian Social and Rehabilitation Association (MAHSRA), NGO based in Bamenda – Cameroon, and in Consultative Status with the United Nations’ Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) [2013], has published a paper on the nation’s role over community solidarity.



Within the document, a general appreciation of the notions of community as a medium for discussion postulates on how mutually comprehensive relationships between human groupings can be achieved in a liberalist world, is upheld .



The document previews why liberalist concepts such as the human rights, because of their huge allowances for human freedom and choices over certain community binding rules, could significantly distort the mutuality scope of communitarian goals within a societal framework for community solidarity focuses.



As a major imagined community, Dr. NGYAH presents the nation-State as a mother territorial phenomenon under which the responsibility of peace and solidarity amongst and across countless smaller groupings and communities within its jurisdiction is given.



Further expressing that the nation faces several conflict stimulating risks because, an attempt to appease or unite one or more communities within its territory, may become another major opportunity to disrupt or separate other ones, the document, while previewing the conceptual scope of nationalism, citizenship and other symbolic national elements that foster national solidarity, also proposes adoptive measures for nation-States towards enhancing mutual trust and cooperation amongst its intranational communities.



As a means to increase practical insights on national responsibilities for in-country communities’ solidarity, the CEO of MAHSRA, through this write-up, appeals to devoted academicians, professionals and other national peace seeking and conflict resolutions persons to visit, digest, apply and expatiate on the knowledge found therein in order to foster national peace and development goals.



Barely few days gone on the release of this document, several Press analyses and book reviews have already entered the scene. For example: THE EYE NEWSPAPER



To note, the fundraising committee of MAHSRA have duly expressed to the Press people that, the organization is currently undergoing a series of research works on community conflicts’ intervention schemes and best ways for integrating pragmatic peace policy development and direct peace activity growth within local, national, intergovernmental, and international frameworks. As such, public support and/or partnerships are highly welcomed and appreciated.



Supporters of MAHSRA's initiatives are also informed that, information on partnership as one of the donors of MAHSRA’s Peace and Development works, may be published on the organizational website as it becomes necessary. So, there is need to confirm in writing to MAHSRA, if a supporter's name should be included and/or published within the organization’s funders’ bulletin.



The Organization also indicates to give out specialized copies of this document to the supporters of their peace and development activities via: BOOK EMAIL



Subject of the mail should be: Nations and Community Solidarity Partnership



As well, people may also visit: AMAZON for direct copies



Preview Author’s Profile at: Kelly NGYAH PhD



Additional details are conatined in the Pdf attachment file (THE NATION’s ROLE OVER COMMUNITY SOLIDARITY BRIEFS) on the right angle bottom of this page of the RELATED FILES.



More Info on the organization's current global peace promotion works is situated at: MAHSRA BLOG MAHSRA BLOG



A dedicated discussion forum of this work of this work is at: MAHSRA FORUMS



PRESS BOOK REVIEW