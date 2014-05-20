Bamenda, Cameroon -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2014 -- As severally promised within previous press address moments, Modern Advocacy Humanitarian Social and Rehabilitation Association (MAHSRA), NGO based in Bamenda - Cameroon and in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council - ECOSOC [2013], has once more released one of its research and working material publications on peace and development.



Amidst a handful of already published global peace research works, this one, Titled: Accountability and Transparency for Peace and Development, highlights that, for decades past now, countless philosophers, activists and other category of thinkers have sorted to understand diverse perspectives and approaches for achieving sustainable peace and growth mechanisms. However, within this diversity, while many of the involved actors have approached their problematic from ‘roots to cause effects’, others have built from the investigative results on the outcomes of post conflict situations in order to renegotiate the instances that would have prevented such devastating results.



Acknowledging the intense variance and lack of novelty within the mentioned directions, this literary piece eludes both approaches and dives directly into the ethical realities of the human proclivity perspectives. In the light, Dr. NGYAH strives to maximise the opportunistic impacts of societal accountability and transparency in relation to some human socio-interactive and cultural inclination values, within which, moral and mutuality ethics become the most cherished societal medal for a unified mission of growth and peaceful solidarity.



Comprehensively, the material which has been classified as a real working tool for both academic and professional peace and development researchers, is developed in a simple and pragmatic methodology which uses the notions of Accountability and Transparency to be the world’s most uniquely needed values for avoiding conflicts and achieving peace and development. Also, holding on other important peacebuilding ideals such as trust and mutuality, the applicability of this material may be somehow limited in scope and expectations, but one thing for sure is that, it appeals to professionals, academicians and global peace and development workers to throw more light towards its direction.



While empowering the intellect through new knowledge acquisition within this document, it is also assumed that, obtaining this material is at the same time, supporting the organizational goals of MAHSRA to continue its effort on global peace works.



MAHSRA as well, indicates that, it is undergoing a series of research works on community conflicts’ intervention schemes and best ways for integrating pragmatic peace policy development and direct peace activity growth within local, national, intergovernmental, and international frameworks. And thus, is highly soliciting support from the public.



To support and/or partner with this organization and still obtain a specialized copy of this document this MAIL option is very useful. As well, the subject of the mail should be: Transparency and Accountability Partnership



Direct copies are also available on Amazons



Preview Author’s Profile at: Kelly NGYAH PhD



As a point of note, Supporters of MAHSRA's initiatives are also informed that, information on partnership as one of the donors of MAHSRA’s Peace and Development works, may be published on the organizational website as it becomes necessary. As such, there is need to confirm in writing to MAHSRA, if a supporter's name should be included and/or published within the organization’s funders’ bulletin.



The attached document provides additional details (TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY BRIEFS) on the right angle bottom of this page (RELATED FILES).



MAHSRA BLOG presents you with more major titles and publications of MAHSRA



The Discussion Forum for this piece is spotted at: MAHSRA FORUMS