North West Region,Bamenda -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- Considering that the fight against terrorism is a necessary measure to ascertain and promote globe peace and solidarity, Modern Advocacy Humanitarian Social and Rehabilitation Association (MAHSRA), an NGO based in Bamenda – Cameroon and in Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council ECOSOC [2013], engages in the intellectual battle to illuminate and erase the roots of the catalytic terrorism promoter factors.



This comes after MAHSRA has made a Solemn call to all Universities and Professional Institutions to Adhere to the Ways Traditions of Peace following the series of analytical releases on the nature of Indigenous Peoples’ Worries, Role of the Church and State on Corruption, Nation’s Role in Community Solidarity, Impact of Modern Technology on Conflicts, Accountability and Transparency for Peaceful Development, and the Community’s Role in Peace and Development.



As its own efforts to combat the new world order of terror, MAHSRA releases another breath-taking momentum and pragmatic literature on urban terrorism and its root causes, while, extensively citing the case of Boko Haram.



In this piece of eye cleansing literature, Dr. Kelly NGYAH strives to illuminate the root causes of terrorism which had been duly instituted by United Nations Resolutions, especially within the parameters of transnational and organized crimes. Thus implying that, individual member States or their government representatives, if they would not be held as accomplices to barbaric terrorist actions, therefore, it is their place to individually and conjointly engage in effective mechanisms to erase the root causes of terrorism within and across their border territories by, taking rigorous actions against the transnational and organized crimes values of the UN.



In one way or the other, the good doctor, though very critical on the human lives loss, further embraces the recent activism impacts of the Boko Haram, which has so far, made especially the government of Cameroon and other West and Central African States to sit-up. They have now resolved to beef up security measures and most certainly will be improving security concerns for the plight of their people who have gone through worse tortures and assassinations in the hands of the government-undermined organized criminals. This is an example which he expects every other thoughtful nation to copy, the CEO explained. Should governments wait for the citizens to be ruthlessly slaughtered before they will remember and implement their responsibilities? He further on asked.



Convinced that, in practice, terrorist instincts or attitudes are neither alien nor innate but that which stem from a process of acculturation, Dr. NGYAH fears of the outcomes of the over 200 abducted school girls. Would they not be brainwashed and molded into active terrorist instruments while they remain under the formation hostage of the Boko Haram sect?



As such, since acculturation is the process wherein terrorist attitudes are induced on people in the society, the literature further highlights on the sensitivity of the youths within urban setups in acquiring such human destructive values.



Also, While shifting the anti-terrorist psychosocial behaviour restructuring responsibility to the urban community’s social services, the study also demonstrates how the terrorist intimidator threats are constituted through 'hard bargaining tactics' of negotiation and conflict management processes and thus, makes suggestions to further researchers of interest, to build on counter-terrorist measures within the domain.



While empowering the intellect through new knowledge acquisition within this document, it is also assumed that, obtaining this material is at the same time, supporting the organizational goals of MAHSRA to continue its effort on global peace works.



MAHSRA as well, indicates that it is undergoing a series of research works on community conflicts’ intervention schemes and best ways for integrating pragmatic peace policy development and direct peace activity growth within local, national, intergovernmental, and international frameworks. And thus, is highly soliciting support from the public.



To support and/or partner with this organization and still obtain a specialized copy of this document this MAIL option is very useful. As well, the subject of the mail should be: Facing Urban Terrorism Vol. 1



Direct copies are also available at: Amazon



Author’s Profile at: Kelly NGYAH PhD



As a point of note, Supporters of MAHSRA's initiatives are also informed that, information on partnership as one of the donors of MAHSRA’s Peace and Development works, may be published on the organizational website as it becomes necessary. As such, there is need to confirm in writing to MAHSRA, if a supporter's name should be included and/or published within the organization’s funders’ bulletin.



The attached document provides additional details (FACING URBAN TERRORISM) file on the RELATED FILES section.



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The Discussion Forum for this piece is spotted at: MAHSRA FORUMS