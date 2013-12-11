Maid Naturally, an Acclaimed Spokane Maid Service - High in Performance, Low Impact on the Pocketbook

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- High in performance, low impact on the pocketbook, that is what Maid Naturally is. This acclaimed Spokane maid service is nothing less than sheer brilliance. Especially created to answer almost every home cleaning requirement, they carefully handle every cleaning job.



They take all the precautions that clients would expect from a reputable company, such as being fully licensed, bonded and insured. While elaborating further a spokesperson stated, “Our cleaning service has a professionally trained staff that is educated and knowledgeable on company policies and procedures to protect you, as well as them. Every week, every other week or monthly service, any of them are fine for us. We also offer one-time cleanings for parties or special events.”



Furthermore, as home is a place to relax, let us take care of the mess. With a unique maid service in Spokane like Maid Naturally, one gets a clean home without any dust or unwanted clutter. Adding to this further a representative stated, “Dust will be a thing of the past as we dust everything and get rid of it all. We vacuum and hand-wash all floors and baseboards. We also clean your windows upon request so they are streak-free. We have a full window service that we operate during the summer months. Come relax with your family in your home cleaned by the Spokane professionals of Maid Naturally!”



Similarly, whether it’s a bathroom or kitchen or the bedroom; equal attention is given to all at Maid Naturally. In fact, by offering an all-round Maid Service in Spokane, Washington Maid Naturally is unrivaled.



About Maid Naturally

Maid Naturally was started in 2006 with a goal to create extra income, and has now become an opportunity to build a dream. Today, their maid service employs 21 staff that service all of the Spokane area and their own line of cleaning products are distributed to 15 states and sold nationwide through their online store. Maid Naturally is a Unique Maid Service created in Spokane, WA. They have taken all the precautions that clients would expect from a reputable company, like being fully licensed and bonded as well as insured. Their cleaning service has a professionally trained staff that is educated and knowledgeable.



For more information, please visit http://www.maidnaturally.com.



Contact:-

Phone - 509-994-3685

Email - clean@maidnaturally.com

Mail - P.O. Box 6111

Spokane, WA 99217