Maid Naturally Announces Unmatched Cleaning Services in Spokane, WA

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Maid Naturally announces an unmatched range of cleaning services in Spokane, WA. Whether clients are looking for a bathroom cleaning or kitchen cleaning, their maids clean brilliantly and thoroughly.



Maid Naturally, being one of the most renowned green cleaners in Spokane, WA, ensures the very best services. Talking about their services, one of their spokespersons stated, “You deserve a home you can relax in! Let us take care of all the dirty work so you can come home to a clean place. Dust will be a thing of the past as we dust everything and get rid of it all! We vacuum and hand-wash all floors and baseboards. We also clean your windows so they are streak free, upon request. We have a full window service that we operate during the summer months. Come relax with your family in your home cleaned by the Spokane professionals at Maid Naturally!”



The maids at Maid Naturally efficiently clean every nook of the house. Apart from residential cleaning in Spokane, the company also offers commercial cleaning. The fee they charge for their cleaning services is very minimal.



The company often shares its recent information on its social media pages. Clients can visit their social media pages to stay updated with any recent information.



About Maid Naturally

Maid Naturally, a maid service in Spokane, was started in 2006 by Ruthanne Eberly and Heather Brown with a goal to create extra income, and now has become an opportunity to build a dream. Today, their maid service employs 15 staff that service all of the Spokane area, and their own line of cleaning products are distributed to 15 states and sold nation-wide through their online store. Through their cleaning products, they aim to pass to their customers the benefits of natural cleaners by using only Maid Naturally products.



To know more, clients can visit: http://www.maidnaturally.com.