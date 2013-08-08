Maid Naturally Offers Fully Licensed Maid Service Ensuring Effective Cleaning Operations

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- Maid Naturally offers fully licensed and insured maid service in Spokane, ensuring effective cleaning operations for the household. Their professionally trained maids can handle tasks like dusting, wiping, vacuuming, polishing and all the bulk of cleaning work to be done in each household. Whether one is living in a quiet cabin or a big mansion, their professional maid Service in Spokane, Washington is capable of maintaining and creating the cleanliness to a top level.



Maid Naturally is a team of professionals who are regularly trained in various housekeeping jobs to make them well adept to handle any kind of challenging cleaning situation in a household. Their Spokane maid service makes use of the most advanced cleaning equipment and their own range of effective cleaning products to ensure best cleaning results.



Their maid service in Spokane includes the use of the vacuum cleaner on specific floors and surfaces, green all-purpose cleaner for kitchen and appliances, and environmentally friendly glass cleaners for windows. Their maids are well-trained and are able to operate every household appliance that needs to be cleaned. Even if some surfaces may need special cleaning tools and materials, they come all prepared with them.



The frequency of the services is dependent on the clients’ needs, whether they need their Spokane maid services on a weekly basis, once a month or only require a onetime cleaning service for parties or special events. They entertain any sort of cleaning requirement of a client whether its laundry, stoves, garages and they even do windows.



About Maid Naturally

Maid Naturally is a Unique Maid Service created in Spokane, WA. They vacuum and hand-wash all floors and baseboards and also clean windows. They have a full window service that they operate during the summer months. They are fully licensed and bonded as well as insured. Their green cleaning service of professionally trained staff are educated and knowledgeable about company policies and procedures. Every week, every other week or monthly service, and special events, they can meet your needs. They work hard to clean and use environmentally friendly cleaning supplies.



To know more about them, please visit http://www.maidnaturally.com



Contact Address -:

3012 N Nevada

Building 1

Spokane, WA 99207

PH: 509-994-3685