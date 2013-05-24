Maid Naturally Offers Green Maid Services

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Maid Naturally, a renowned natural maid service agency in Washington, offers maid services at affordable prices. The natural maid cleaners in Spokane help with residential cleaning, services. The company allows its clients to choose their service from a weekly, bi-weekly, monthly and even one time cleanings.



Talking about the team of natural cleaners in Spokane, a representative of Maid Naturally stated, “We personally interview all of our potential members. In addition, a personality test is also part of the process with Maid Naturally. We understand that it's just not the work that matters. It’s the personalities of the staff, their attitude towards you and their co-workers. Keeping our staff as long as possible has always been our goal. It serves you better and creates a great working environment for everyone.”



What can clients expect? They can expect their homes cleaned with all natural products that are even safe for their children to use. They treat your home with respect. The agency also ensures its clients that its team of Green Cleaners Spokane WA will vacuum, dust, wash each of their rooms with the natural cleaning products they created, and manufacture in Spokane, and people love.



People of Spokane have left reviews that they love their professional maid service and their clean homes. The team of professionals’ experience and work ethic give their clients trust as well as a naturally clean home.



About Maid Naturally

Maid Naturally is a maid service agency that employs 16 staff and service all over the Spokane Valley area. They make their own line of cleaning products that are distributed to 15 states and sold nationwide through their online retail and commercial estore. The owners and their team are dedicated to make sure that a home shines naturally.



To know more about their services please visit http://www.maidnaturally.com

Contact address:

PO Box 6111

Spokane, WA 99217

509-994-3685