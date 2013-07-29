Maid Naturally Offers Highly Efficient and Sophisticated Residential Cleaning Services

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- Maid Naturally offers professional house cleaning services in Spokane using highly efficient and sophisticated cleaning methods and products. Their house cleaning professionals are trained to handle and efficiently clean a number of homes, fulfilling the clients’ expectations. What makes their services so great, is that it all environmentally friendly.



Maid Naturally is a environmentally sound company for complete cleaning services in Spokane. They do their best to meet households’ needs and fit the client’s requests, whether they want it on a weekly or monthly basis. They take care of every part of the house from the bedroom to bathroom to kitchen and clean them to perfection with their own range of sophisticated green cleaning products and equipment.



Their kitchen cleaning services in Spokane ensures to keep the kitchen in top condition with every corner in the best hygienic conditions. They wash the whole cabinet fronts with their green All Purpose Cleaner and wash the insides and can reorganize them at the client’s request. They use abrasive Cleaners to clean sinks and make them shine. They will also wash the outside of the refrigerator, oven and stove to restore their clean and shining look.



They also offer a green window cleaning services during the summers. With Maid Naturally as the cleaning partner, clients don’t have to worry about most of the the cleaning requirements of having a home. Their cleaning services in Spokane are dedicated to give clients more time to enjoy with their family and friends.



About Maid Naturally

Maid Naturally is a unique maid service created and located in Spokane, WA. They vacuum and hand-wash all floors and baseboards and also clean windows. They have a full window service that they operate during the summer months. They are fully licensed, bonded as well as insured. Their cleaning service has professionally trained staff that are educated and knowledgeable about company policies and procedures. Every week, every other week or monthly service, are fine for them. They also offer one time cleanings for parties or special events.



To know more about them please visit http://www.maidnaturally.com



Contact Address:

3012 N Nevada

Building 1

Spokane, WA 99207