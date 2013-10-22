Maid Naturally, the Only EnviroStars Certified Maid Service in Washington Helps the Home Sparkle

Spokane, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Maid Naturally, the only EnviroStars certified maid service in Washington, makes the home sparkle and smell great. They hold the honor of being 5 star certified by EnviroStars for consistently maintaining superior quality standards while using only green and environmentally sustainable cleaning products. Their green cleaning services in Spokane, WA has been helping residents keep clean households and have more time to relax and enjoy their lives.



Cleaning the house is one of the most tiresome and time-consuming processes for anyone who owns a home. But with a trusted, reliable and professional maid cleaning service, one can pass this burden along and ensure cleanliness of the highest degree. Maid Naturally is one of the most reputed and acknowledged maid cleaning company in Spokane, which has been delivering the most outstanding cleaning services and consistently adding more satisfied clients.



Their spokesperson speaks about why their green maid services in Spokane scores high, “We want to pass on to our customers the benefits of natural cleaners by using only Maid Naturally products in your home. We are dedicated to making sure your home shines naturally. We use all natural products, making homes sparkle while improving indoor air quality with pure essential oils, so it’s not only clean, it smells amazing, too.”



They are not only known for their graceful and flawless cleaning procedures but also for their entire range of environment friendly, yet highly effective green cleaning products. When it comes to cleaning a house, Maid Naturally knows the best and offers the best.



About Maidnaturally.com

Maidnaturally.com is a Unique Maid Service created in Spokane, WA. They vacuum, clean and hand-wash all floors and baseboards, and also clean windows. They have a full window service that they operate during the summer months. They are fully licensed and bonded as well as insured. Their cleaning service has professionally trained staffs that are educated and knowledgeable on company policies and procedures. Every week, every other week or monthly service, any of them work fine for them. They also offer one time cleanings for parties or special events.



To know more about them please visit http://www.maidnaturally.com.



Contact Address -:

3012 N Nevada

Building 1

Spokane, WA 99207

Ph: 509-994-3685