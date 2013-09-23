Maids Tampa Bay Launches New Website with Special Incentives for New Clients

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Maids provide an invaluable service by keeping homes clean and tidy, allowing individuals to concentrate their own time on working and living life to the fullest. Of maid services in America, The Maids is one of the most respected franchises thanks to its patented 22-step deep cleaning system, and the service has recently come to Tampa Bay, Florida. A new website has been launched to support The Maids Tampa, and help customers find them and take advantage of their superior services at a price that suits them throughout Tampa, Brandon and Oldsmar.



To celebrate the launch of the website, The Maids are for a limited time only supplying $25 money off coupons exclusively online. The coupons can be used by anyone who requires help with cleaning and can serve as an excellent way to try out The Maids before committing to regular cleans.



The site also has detailed profiles of all franchisees so that individuals can choose a maid with confidence, as The Maids run a full screening process that makes sure customers can enjoy maximum peace of mind. Thanks t the website, all this can be achieved online in a matter of minutes, instead of spending hours speculating with the phone book.



A spokesperson for Maids Tampa Bay explained, “Our new website is replete with a full feature set designed and optimized around connecting potential customers to a perfect maid service for them, local to their area and affordable for their price range. The site even includes advice on how to choose a maid service and caters to special requirements such as allergies. A free quote service is available online so once a potential decision has been reached, users needn’t proceed until they are happy with the price offered by The Maids.”



About Maids Tampa Bay

Known for its 22-Step Healthy Touch® Deep Cleaning System, The Maids is the only franchised residential cleaning service to clean for health, combining environmentally preferable cleaning supplies and state-of-the-art equipment with a methodical process to maintain the healthiest living environment possible for families. The Maids enjoys a 96% customer referral rate, distinguishing them as the residential cleaning service of choice especially in Tampa, Brandon, Tampa Bay and surrounding areas. For more information please visit: http://www.maidstampabay.com