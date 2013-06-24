Town Mailer Completes Significant Hardware and Software Upgrades

Missoula, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- Towne Mailer, the second largest mail presort service bureau in Montana, announces the completion of a recent upgrade to hardware and software of its optical mail scanner and sorter. This significant technological improvement will meet the new requirements of United States Postal Service (USPS). The new system will permit electronic scanning of labels and transmittal of the information to the USPS before the mail is physically delivered to the post office for acceptance. With the new upgrades, clients of Town Mailer will be in compliance with these new nation-wide regulations.



As of 2014 business mailers using first class and standard automation discount postage rates must comply with the new requirements of Intelligent Mail® Full-Service, eInduction and Seamless Acceptance. Under these regulations, business mailers will be required to use the 24-digit Intelligent Mail barcode format (IMB) on tray, tub and sack labels, ensuring faster acceptance of the mail for processing by the USPS and continuing tracking of the mail as it travel through the postal system. Clients utilizing Town Mailer as their business mail service can rest assured knowing their mail is in line with the new processes and procedures.



This latest system upgrade continues Town Mailer’s dedication to providing clients with the most up to date and state of the art machinery and equipment to ensure clients’ mail is prepared and processed quickly, accurately and at the most cost effective postage rates. Some industry-leading machinery utilized by Town Mailer includes and Optical Scanner Sorter that at a read rate of 10,000 pieces per hour verifying addresses, printing barcode and sorting mail in various zip code sequences. For clients’ statement & invoice printing needs, Town Mailer feature four high-speed laser printers having a combined print volume of 480 pages per minute.



Over 300 satisfied clients currently utilize Town Mailer for their remote print processing. Whether its bills, statements, invoices, reminders and any regularly mailed documents, Town Mailer has the capabilities to meet clients various mailing needs quickly and much more cost efficiently than doing it in house. Town Mailer offers all-inclusive pricing that covers all paper and envelopes, printing, folding, inserting, processing and first class postage, making it simple and affordable for clients to take care of their mass and repetitive mailing needs.



For more information about the new technology and software offered by Town Mailer and remote print processing and mailing services, visit http://www.townemailer.com/.



About Towne Mailer

Towne Mailer, established in 2000, is a full service business mail presort outsource service. The mailing services we offer can best be described best as “We Do It All.” Equally important we strive to save our clients time, effort and especially money with respect to all their mail requirements. The team of eight full-time and four part-time employees pride themselves on customer service, responsiveness and knowledge of all the postal rules and regulations.