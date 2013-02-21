Walpole Woodworkers Offers New Products That Boost Home Value and Appeal

Walpole, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- As the housing market continues to recover, more homeowners are seeking ways to update the exterior or “curb appeal” of their homes, in preparation for selling them, without incurring a significant expense. Walpole Woodworkers, a Massachusetts-based manufacturer and distributor of superior wood fences and other outdoor products, offers products and exterior enhancements that quickly can transform a home’s appearance at a reasonable cost. The company provides products including fencing, gates, mailbox posts, arbors and garden décor that can give a property a more modern and welcoming impression to potential buyers.



“We believe the exterior of a home is just as important to the look and feel of the property as the interior design,” said Lou Maglio, president of Walpole Woodworkers. “Simple updates, like new fencing and a small arbor, planter or gate can really transform a home’s overall appearance, at a low cost, on a quick timeline.”



Walpole Woodworkers offers a range of outdoor products through its website and numerous in-store locations across the U.S.



About Walpole Woodworkers

Since 1933, Walpole Woodworkers has created wood fences, gates, railings and arbors that have been the pride of homeowners. Walpole Woodworkers is the only fence company that controls the entire woodworking process, from forest to finish, which means it takes charge of every aspect of the work, from the careful selection of quality lumber, to the milling, crafting, design and installation of a product. This unique approach guarantees the durability and quality of every product created. For more information and a complete product catalog, visit www.walpolewoodworkers.com.