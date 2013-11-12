MailKeepr Launches New Email Backup Service to Allow Individuals to Backup Data via Email

Downingtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Backing up files has become more and more of a necessity as computers and software update more rapidly thanks to new developments in technology. Our digital lives are now defined by content, but this content can be easily lost if kept only on a single physical drive, as most users are still used to doing. Cloud storage is now coming into fashion, but many are put off by the fear of the unfamiliar and hosting their private documents in a second location online. MailKeepr is a new, simplified to solution that solves these anxieties by allowing users to store their documents by sending them as email to a secure account they themselves control.



MailKeepr provides an online data backup service that allows users to send attachments via email to a storage location which is safe, secure, and accessible from all their devices. This allows users to access their documents, images and other media via their iPhone or Tablet devices- all they need is an internet connection.



The MailKeepr interface has been designed to make email data backup as simple as it sounds, and take away the complicated process of synching device drives and other off-putting processes, while still enabling the MailKeepr account to be shared between multiple users, acting in a way similar to Dropbox.



A spokesperson for MailKeepr explained, “We have essentially given the cloud drive concept a lecture in simplicity by using the already ubiquitous email format as our user interface. This is a UI familiar to all and allows individuals to begin using a cloud drive to back up their data without having to get their heads around an unfamiliar process. Add to that the fact the service is free and accessible from most devices, and there really isn’t a better or simpler solution to backing up files online.”



About MailKeepr:

MailKeepr was founded after hearing and dealing with more than one incident of friends and family losing valuable pictures and documents because they didn’t back them up. MailKeepr is a simple and effective means of backing up documents by simply sending them as email to a safe storage location. The service is free to use, includes sharing options and is regularly increasing in scale to accommodate more information.



For more information, please visit: http://mailkeepr.com/