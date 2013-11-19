Main Street Planners DBA Announces No Upfront Cost on Self Directed IRA Services

Austin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Main Street Planners DBA, Asset Exchange Strategies LLC, an Austin, TX. based company, with a presence around the United States, announced today that for a limited time, Self Directed IRA Services will be no cost up front to new clients who wish to purchase the assets within the retirement account



When asked how Main Street Planners were to accomplish this feat, Daniel Cordoba, CEO and Principle of Main Street Planners explained to us: "Our vision is to better serve our clients with multiple investment options and help them make the best possible investment decisions possible for their businesses and retirement plans. This model allows us to offer some services at no charge as long as the client chooses our alternative assets, which could include Real Estate, Precious Metals and many other IRS allowable assets.”



Daniel goes on to say: "By making the change to our new business model, we are clearing the way for our customers to better understand how a Self Directed IRA will benefit them beyond any normal retirement plan. We make sure that our clients are satisfied in their asset allocation. For clients wondering “what are alternative assets” our website gives a comprehensive answer but we are more than happy to spend time with clients so they understand the different asset investments available."



Speaking with the team at Main Street Planners, They are not going to settle for second best as they are gearing up for even more changes to come this year. For them, 2013 is not just another year, it is going to be a breakthrough year for the company as a whole.



Daniel also says, "We are a creative minded company, not only can we help our clients with retirement plans such as an Self Directed IRA, but our clients can bring us their investment ideas and our team of professionals will work with them to make things happen."



David Hibbetts, a senior financial advisor at Main Street Planners and says: "It is all about the customer satisfaction, We like to see our clients faces when we make things work. It brings us, and our client’s satisfaction when we can help them off in the right direction with their investment and business ideas."



Daniel Cordoba elaborates: "To further demonstrate our dedication to service, three independent financial agencies have awarded Asset Exchange Strategies, LLC customer service and exceptional competency awards in the past years and we have never had a complaint through the BBB our record continues to be at an A+ status. As far as we know no other self-directed facilitator has achieved that milestone."



About Main Street Planners

Asset Exchange Strategies, LLC (AES) has been in existence as a specialized retirement service (self-directed IRAs) and advisory firm since 2000. In 2003 the IRA LLC became its first product. In 2006 the self-directed 401k became a product. Main Street Alternative Asset Planners was launched in 2012 as the investment division of AES. They are committed to getting clients educated about other opportunities for their long-term savings, and giving clients control of their accounts and financial future.



For more information, or to visit our new look, please go to http://mainstreetplanners.com