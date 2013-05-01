Maine Insurance Agency Cole Harrison Expands Its Stellar Team of Agents

Augusta, ME -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Whether they’re shopping for business, personal or homeowners insurance Maine residents have long been able to rely on the expert team at Cole Harrison to meet all their needs. Its partners and agents are all licensed and skillfully trained to ensure people secure exactly the right coverage to fit their unique situation. To continue its reputation for excellence and personal service, the firm is proud to have added John Kreie to its roster of agents.



Kreie, a Wells native, has nearly 15 years of experience in the Maine insurance industry. Having begun his career as a claims adjuster for Progressive Insurance before moving into sales in 2005, Kreie brings a unique perspective on the market to his new position. Licensed in both states, he will be a resource helping to line up the personal, commercial, life and homeowners insurance Maine and New Hampshire residents need. Kreie joins a team of professional agents and staff who work from three conveniently located offices across the southern part of the state. He will be based in the agency’s main office in Kennebunk.



Joseph Titcomb founded Cole Harrison in 1882 with a special dedication to personal relationships that still exists today. This is evident in the firm’s standing as a Trusted Choice agency. Their access to multiple companies and commitment to quality service enable them to offer clients competitive pricing, a broad choice of products and unparalleled advocacy. With its long history serving the people of Maine auto insurance, homeowners and business coverage are areas of specialty for the firm. Whether they’re looking to protect their businesses with liability coverage or their households with homeowners or renters insurance Maine residents know Cole Harrison is the Maine insurance agency they can trust.



About Cole Harrison

Cole Harrison has proudly served the residents of southern Maine for more than 130 years. Led by Jeffrey Cole, James Harrison and Robert Foley, the firm has evolved as one of the area’s largest and most reputable independent insurance providers. As a Trusted Choice agency, it offers the full range of insurance products people need to completely protect their business or household. Headquartered in Kennebunk, the agency also has field offices in Carrabassett Valley and Kittery, Maine. For more information, visit: http://www.coleharrison.com