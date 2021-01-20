Mainframes Market Size, Share, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 : BMC Software, Dell EMC, FUJITSU, Etc.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/20/2021 -- Mainframes are computing systems with enhanced performance—implemented in distinct enterprises for reporting and processing of online transactions. Moreover, it is crucial for several mission-critical applications, requiring high volumes data processing. Mainframes ensure large storage amount and enhanced processing power, and superior security and reliability. Rising rate of transactions due to fast integration of digitization as well as mobility is the primary factor fostering the market's growth. The mainframes market has been predicted to accumulate a grand value in the projected timeline.



Major companies operating in the industry:



BMC Software, Dell EMC, FUJITSU, Hitachi Data System, IBM, Atos, CA Technologies, Cognizant, DXC Technology, HCL Technologies, Infosys, LzLabs, Redcentric



Market Drivers



The growth of the market is fueled by rising demand for computing with high performance, increasing large data sets, and fast development in the landscape of IoT. Moreover, surging demand for mainframes, and rapid mainframe adoption as a service are also contributing to the industry's further development. However, unavailability of skilled professionals and high cost associated with different solutions of mainframe are causing hindrance in the market's growth. Nonetheless, rapid blockchain integration in mainframe and continuous modernization of mainframe are expected to restore growth momentum in the market. The mainframe software and hardware products are ideal for increasing number of data sets and transactions due to their capabilities in allowing considerable users and a wide range of applications for accessing the same data.



The report further provides an extensive analysis of the Mainframes industry pertaining to the product landscape and end-user/application segment.



Product Outlook:



PHP

ASP

Others



Application Outlook:



BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Regional Outlook



North America dominated the overall market in terms of revenue in the year 2019. High demand for mainframe solutions in several industries such as insurance, banking, federal agencies is largely impacting the regional market's growth. Asia Pacific has been presumed to showcase the highest rate of growth, owing to rising IT spending among financial organizations in various developing nations.



Table of Contents



Global Mainframes Market Research Report 2017

1 Mainframes Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mainframes

1.2 Mainframes Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Mainframes Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Mainframes Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.3 Global Mainframes Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mainframes Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

Continued…



