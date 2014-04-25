Mainland Stoneworks, Popular Choice of Home and Business Owners

Alvin, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Mainland Stoneworks, a Houston-based company that specializes in professional kitchen and bathroom remodeling, is a popular choice among homeowners for their remodeling and renovation needs.



The company head shares, “Mainland Stoneworks is proud to serve homeowners, remodelers, custom builders, millwork companies and commercial builders throughout the region. Whether you request custom marble and granite in Houston or another of our countertop materials, our goal is to give you the best countertop installation experience possible. Take a moment to view photos of our work, and to learn more about the process of countertop installation.”



Aside from its remodeling solutions for residential and commercial properties, the company offers high quality customer assistance and consultation, as well as showroom consultants that aim to assist customers in making design selections from its product showroom. As a member of the a member of The Greater Houston Homebuilders Association, Mainland Stoneworks continues to provide customers with the best product available in today’s market at a competitive price.



Since 1982, Mainland Stoneworks has accommodated hundreds of residents within the Houston area through its complete line of countertop materials, including natural stone, quartz, solid surface, wood and concrete for home kitchen and bath remodeling projects. It also caters to commercial buildings, universities, and hospitals for their countertop installation needs.



Among the recent commercial projects that Mainland Stoneworks has successfully completed are Texas A&M Ag Science Building, Cypress Medical Center, Brazosport Memorial Hospital, Crane Worldwide Logistics Headquarters, Halliburton Headquarters, Kelsey Seybold, Seton Medical Center, Creighton University, Bethel University, and Delta Downs among others.



Meanwhile, as evidence that the company is a favorite supplier for residential kitchen countertops, many customers leave positive feedback about it. Richard Valadez, a satisfied customer from Houston, shares, “I want to thank Kenny for his awesome service and attention to detail. He turned my vision into a reality. Also please give my thank you to Bobby who was there at my home ensuring quality. You have a great team there at Mainland Stoneworks with people who care. That is a true asset to any business and often the part that gets under recognized. Please look to get my referrals, as I am an active Realtor and always have people wanting to update their new home investment. Your company and your quality of service will make this a referral I can be proud to make.”



To know more about the company and its offerings, visit its official website at http://www.mainlandstoneworks.com.