Mainline AV Now Offers Bosch Wireless & Wired Voice-Activated Push-to-Talk Mics

Devon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- Mainline AV International, a leading simultaneous interpretation and audio video company based on the east coast, is proud to announce the availability of Bosch wireless and wired voice-activated push-to-talk microphones through their rental, sales and interpretation services.



When organizing an important conference or event, having the best and most reliable audio/visual equipment on hand is crucial. The success of a large event with a lot of speakers is dependent upon everyone being heard, completely and clearly. Mainline AV offers the high-quality Bosch wireless and wired voice-activated push-to-talk microphones to fulfill this very purpose for their clients, no matter where their conference or event is located.



Bosch is widely recognized for some of the best AV equipment in the industry. Their wireless and wired push-to-talk mics are some of the best conference microphones available, due in part to the freedom and convenience of the wireless system, the discreet installation process that does not diminish the aesthetics of the environment, long operating use, with up to 20 hours without needing a charge, and a security system that blocks interference from other signals and others listening in who do not have permission.



According to a representative of Mainline AV, “Our Bosch wired and wireless push-to-talk microphone systems are the best conferencing products on the market. They are easy to use and sound great. Many of our clients experience the simplicity of use and stellar quality of our Bosch Wireless system for the first time and swear never again to use any other system.” All of these features make the Bosch wireless and wired push-to-talk mics a no-brainer audio/visual solution for any conference or large event.



By having offices and partners, worldwide, Mainline AV International has the ability to offer this great piece of equipment, along with translation equipment and interpreter services to people all over the world. Interpreting services offered by audio visual companies like Mainline AV make hosting conferences anywhere in the world easy and accessible to all.



About Mainline AV International

Mainline AV International is a full-service audio visual company that offers translation services, digital signage, audio visual equipment, and rental and sales services, worldwide. They pride themselves on having the most knowledgeable simultaneous interpretation and audio visual professionals in the industry. For more information please visit, www.mainlineav.com.