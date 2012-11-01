Mainline AV Now Offers Interpretation Services

Devon, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- Mainline AV International provides a full range of language support for conferences and meetings anywhere in the world. Now, the company has added interpreter services to its list of offerings. As globalization continues to make cross-cultural understanding a part of almost every business’ bottom line, Mainline AV provides the tools and expertise necessary for companies and individuals to communicate in this changing landscape. The company’s vast experience in both the public and private sectors gives it significant insight into the interpreter services marketplace.



There are several components to providing language interpretation services. Language interpretation is one of the most difficult skills to acquire, and interpreter services become even more challenging when the subject matter is in a specialized field of medicine, engineering or finance that has its own terminology, acronyms and sub-culture. For this reason, Mainline AV has forged personal relationships with the world’s leading interpretation professionals in almost every professional field.



Language interpretation also requires specialized equipment. For meetings in the United States and in Japan, Mainline AV maintains its own stock of brand new Bosch Integrus Digital Infrared Language Distribution equipment. The Bosch Integrus product, in addition to integrated Bosch Wireless Push-to-Talk Microphones, Bosch DCN Conference Microphones and Bosch CCS800 Microphones, is the gold standard for Conference Simultaneous Interpretation. This is the equipment used by the most important interpretation services including the United Nations, The Hague, the World Bank and others.



Providing language interpreter services also takes knowledge and professionalism. The company’s management team is required to perform a number of on-site interpretation project management jobs every quarter, simply to stay attuned to the trade. Mainline AV trains all team members to be proficient in interpretation equipment services and will speak intelligently to the clients’ needs. They understand the preparation involved in interpreting for complex international congresses. Project managers are cross-trained on all aspects of live events and can jump in to help in any aspect of interpretations services.



For additional information about interpreter services provided by Mainline AV, visit http://www.mainlineav.com or contact the company at 866.217.2347 or info@mainlineav.com.



About Mainline AV

Mainline AV is a leading meeting technology provider, offering the world’s most sophisticated conference solutions to Fortune 500 companies, the United States Government and Congresses worldwide. They offer: Language interpretation, Bosch push-to-talk conference microphone systems, full audio-visual production including professional sound, large scale projection, lighting, set design and cutting-edge video and recording solutions. Mainline AV International boasts a large inventory of Bosch conferencing products including push to talk microphones and simultaneous interpretation equipment, as well as a full array of audio visual production equipment.