MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2023 -- An investigation was announced on behalf of investors of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE: MEGI) shares over potential securities laws violations by MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund.



Investors who purchased shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE: MEGI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE: MEGI) concerning whether a series of statements by MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



The investment objective of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income.



Shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE: MEGI) declined from $20.44 per share in January 2022 to as low as $11.43 per share in October 2022.



On August 24, 2023, NYSE: MEGI shares closed at $12.94 per share.



Those who purchased shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Term Fund (NYSE: MEGI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



