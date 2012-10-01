Mainstream Traffic Website Completely Re-Designed to Make It Even More User-Friendly

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2012 -- As anyone who is involved in internet marketing knows quite well, in order for an online business to succeed, it must have a steady flow of web traffic.



A website has been creating quite a buzz lately for its ability to help internet marketers generate an increase in website traffic—without any marketing experience or tech skills needed.



Mainstream Traffic has been an active selling website for six years. Recently, the website was completely revamped, making it even easier for clients to use.



The newly-redesigned and launched website includes a new traffic engine, an updated look and feel, colorful graphics, new text and copy writing, a new backend system and interesting videos.



Alastair Hayward, founder of Mainstream Traffic, noted in an article on his company’s website that people who are looking for more free web traffic, starting in less than 3 minutes, will find what they are looking for at Mainstream Traffic.



“Mainstream Traffic delivers real targeted traffic, and you don't need to have any special skills or experience, or even know anything about traffic to use it,” Hayward wrote, adding that his system will work for clients even if they have no tech skills, or if nothing else they have tried to increase web traffic has ever worked before.



“And the coolest part is you don't have to change what you already do....just make 1 small step that takes less than 3 minutes, and you'll be starting up your viral traffic machine.”



As Hayward noted, his company has nothing to do with “bogus one-click submitter software” that doesn’t usually work, “tedious and time-consuming SEO,” Google AdWords or PPC, or social media sites like Facebook and Twitter. Nothing needs to be installed on the user’s computer, and it will work regardless of what type of niche the website is part of.



The secret in Mainstream Traffic’s approach to increased web traffic is in the technology. After making the one small and quick change, Hayward said internet marketers can start generating traffic by doing what they already do.



“It's super effective because you don't need to learn anything new, change your marketing at all, or do any research to make it work,” he said.



About Mainstream Traffic

Mainstream Traffic helps generate viral traffic and advertising automatically for internet marketers. Clients can earn viral traffic and advertising through all of their referrals to the company. With Mainstream Traffic, internet marketers can also send a solo email every week, which can help them promote their products, make offers, recruit affiliates, and start JV partnerships. The website was recently redesigned, making it even easier for clients to work with the company and increase their website traffic.



For more information, please visit http://www.mainstreamtraffic.com