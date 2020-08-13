Maintain a Low QuickBooks File Size and Boost Overall Performance with E-Tech's Audit Trail Removal Service

Brandon, MB -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- The Audit Trail Removal Service is a service designed to remove the audit trail from a QuickBooks data file. This reduces the data files size by as much as 30-50 percent and will also delete entries in the Voiced/Deleted Transactions Summary and Detail reports.



QuickBooks maintains internal Audit Trail to record every change made to transactions in the data file. As the number of transactions increase in a data file, the audit trail grows by a factor of 2 and slows down operations considerably. Removing the audit trail brings down the file size of a data file and speeds up QuickBooks. Removing the audit trail also helps when select information is required to be given to government or other agencies in case of data audits.



Missing and historical transactions is one of the biggest challenges facing accountants and bookkeepers. "At times, there are situations when you are sure that you have entered any specific transactions, but you are unable to find it in chart of accounts or any other company files," Technical Services Manager of E-Tech said. "With the Audit Trail Report you can easily check all the modified transactions, entries, deleted transactions and even voided transactions."



E-Tech's Audit trail removal service does not impact QuickBooks in any way but maintains a low file size and boosts performance. This service works for QuickBooks US, Canada, UK, AU and NZ data files.



