Maintain Weight Loss with Increased Exercise Amounts

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2013 -- The most essential keys to weight loss are diet and exercise, and a combination of the two will eventually (with enough time and motivation) bring a person their desired results. But harder than finding the motivation and time to lose the weight to begin with is keeping it off in the long run. Current recommendations on exercise are 30 minutes per day to stay healthy, but this may not be enough to keep lost weight from returning, especially if a person struggles with diet.



The University of Pittsburg recently studied 201 obese and overweight women who were enrolled in a weight loss program. Participants were assigned to four exercise groups depending on the amount of physical activity and intensity they did, and were placed on a structured diet of 1,200-1,500 calories per day. At six months into the study, women in all four groups had lost approximately 10 percent of their body weight, but only a quarter of that number managed to maintain this weight loss during the remainder of the study. Those that did maintain reported more engagement in physical activity than those who did not maintain their loss. The reported amount of activity was roughly 275 minutes a week, around one hour a day for five days a week.



Those who maintained their weight loss consumed less fat and ate healthier than those who regained, and also spent more time engaging with researchers for support.



These two activities combined with exercise proved to be more effective in maintaining a healthy weight than going at the challenge alone or without support. While the study recommends that to maintain weight loss, more than 30 minutes of activity should be included during the day, it’s a good starting point for beginners and longer exercise periods can be worked up to with support and encouragement.



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