Maintaining a Minimum Driving Speed

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- While traveling in a posted 70 mph zone, the minimum speed limit is 50 mph. A 65 mph zone would allow a minimum speed of 40 mph, in that regard. For drivers who choose not to follow the posted speed limit and drive at a slower pace, they should refrain from driving in the left lane so faster cars can easily pass along or move without impeding traffic flow.



Impeding the flow of traffic is against the law and a traffic ticket may be issued for doing so. There are minimum speed limits as a way to keep traffic running smoothly. A driver who does 70 who unexpectedly comes across one who does 30 may result in a car accident that is potentially fatal.



About Hochman & Goldin, P.A.

