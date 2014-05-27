Maintaining Ideal Skin Health Through Changing Seasons: Dr Lycka & Dr Thornfeldt

Edmonton, AB -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Maintaining ideal skin health through changing seasons can be challenging. The skin is the largest organ of the human body and is very complex. It must be cared for and nourished well, but the benefits from caring for the skin extend into benefits for the body, particularly when it comes to controlling inflammation, which is an aspect of many skin diseases. As the seasons change from winter into spring and summer, there can be many items which can trigger skin problems and skin disease and it is typically a very busy time of year for dermatologists as patients seek relief from inflamed and irritated skin.



The application of science-based skin care and treating common skin diseases such as dermatitis are discussed by two leading dermatologists this week on Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today on webtalkradio.net. Host of the show, Edmonton dermatologist Dr Barry Lycka, welcomes a repeat guest, Dr Carl Thornfeldt, practicing clinical dermatologist and Founder & CEO of Episciences Inc.



In this in-depth interview, the two doctors discuss how the skin barrier function can be damaged, how the changing seasons affect it, and talk about the science behind the effective skin care ingredients and treatments being used by Dr Thornfeldt to repair the damaged skin barrier and treat chronic conditions such as atopic dermatitis and other skin diseases.



About Dr Barry A.S. Lycka

Barry A. S. Lycka, Edmonton based Cosmetic Dermatologist, is one of North America's foremost authorities on cosmetic surgery, skin cancer surgery, reconstructive surgery and laser surgery of the skin. He broadcasts the Inside Cosmetic Surgery Today internet talk radio show on webtalkradio.net as an un-biased and detailed source of credible information on cosmetic surgery. He interviews world-leading experts, gets the inside story on the controversial aspects of cosmetic surgery and uncovers & explains new techniques and products. The show continues to grow in popularity with over 7000 downloads a week being made.



For further information on this series or any other questions relating to Cosmetic Dermatology, Dr Lycka can be contacted via his website barrylyckamd.com or by telephone at his Edmonton office.