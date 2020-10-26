Maintenance Management System Market to See Major Growth by 2025 : IBM, DPSI, Oracle

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2020 -- Global Maintenance Management System Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Some of the key players profiled in the report are TMA Systems [United States], AgileAssets [United States], Oracle [United States], Eagle Technology [New Zealand], MEX [Australia], IBM [United States], Idhammar [United Kingdom], DPSI [United States], Hippo [Canada], Infor [United States] and SIERRA ODC Private Limited [India]. Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Maintenance Connection [United States], eMaint [United States], Fiix [Canada], MPulse [United States], Limble [United States], MVP Plant [United States], EPAC Software [United States], NEXGEN [United States], AssetPoint [United States], MicroMain [United States], MAPCON [United States], CHAMPS Software [Florida] and eWorkOrders [United States].



Maintenance management system assists enterprises in effective operation of their business activities such as inventory management, equipment handling and repair management with computerized data base at their disposal. The goal of this system is to plan, organize, align and determine maintenance activities as well as their cost. The system also helps in preventing equipment and environment damage.



Market Drivers

- Emphasizing on Reducing Operational Cost with an Aim to Optimize Utilization of Resources

- Ability to Enhance Productivity by Reducing Downtime and Repair Costs



Market Trend

- Growing Adoption of Cloud Based Maintenance Management System Solutions

- Rising Need for Maintenance Management System in Manufacturing and Logistics Industries



Restraints

- High Cost Involved in Implementation and Maintenance

- Lack of Skilled Workforce to Manage the Systems



Opportunities

- Integration of Maintenance Management System with Technologies Such as Big Data and Predictive Analytics



Challenges

- Issue Related with Upgradation

- Lack of Awareness Leads to Low Adoption in Small Scale Industries



The Maintenance Management System market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Maintenance Management System Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Maintenance Management System Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Maintenance Management System Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Maintenance Management System Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Maintenance Management System Market Breakdown by Segments (by Application (Equipment Repair, Tracks the location, Others), Deployment Type (Cloud Based CMMS Software, Web-based CMMS Software, On-Premises CMMS Software), Industry Vertical (Healthcare, Public Sector, Retail, Hospitality, Industrial Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Others), Asset Type (Electronics Assets, Returnable Transport Assets, In-Transit Equipment, Manufacturing Assets, Personnel/ Staff))

5.1 Global Maintenance Management System Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Maintenance Management System Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Maintenance Management System Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Maintenance Management System Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Maintenance Management System Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



