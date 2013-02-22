Maisons en Bois Offers Quality Service

Moletai, Lithuania -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Maisons En Bois services are of great help in assembling the parts of the wooden houses.



These days the real estate market is in a good boom and the prices of the house are increasing drastically. However, there are many people who dream of buying a home of their own. And that is the reason that the wooden houses are still in great demand.



The website maisonenboisenkit.fr lists out the various models of wooden houses and deliver them at free of cost to the desired address. If the stock of the chosen house is available, then the product is delivered within 1 – 2 weeks of time. The quality of the wooden pieces that are being shipped is inspected thoroughly to avoid any inconvenience to their clients.



The wood is derived from the certified forests so, one can be rest assured about it. The different models of the houses are named in various ways. Some of these wooden houses can be used as a recreational space to relax or as an art house. They are available in different sizes and models with different thickness of the walls as well. Based on the requirement and interest, one can choose from the list and place an order from the website.



The products are shipped with utmost care and that too free of cost. The architecture team will arrive at the spot and they fix the complete parts of the wooden house. This will complete the structure of the house. When choosing the type of wooden house from the website, they also have an option of choosing the colour as well.



One can login to their website maisonenboisenkit.fr and choose from the long list. They are located at Baily courouble, rue ZAC, Houplines, 59116, France and can be contacted at +33 1 76 77 39 61.



