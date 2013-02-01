Maisons-en-Bois-Prix.Fr Introduces New Services

Houplines, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/01/2013 -- Maisons En Bois has the best price on all models and deliver the required ones to the home address.



Constructing a new home is a tedious task and it takes a lot of time as well. With the advancement of technology now a days even this has become easy. The website maisons-en-bois-prix.fr has the complete list of various wooden houses models. They are similar to the normal houses and the only difference is that the materials required for constructing this is shipped to the desired address.



These wooden houses can be used either as a studio room, farm house or just as a regular house to lead the life. One many think that as these are made up of wood, the durability is not so good. The fact is that these wooden houses last long and really long for at least a minimum of ten years.



The benefits of ordering these wooden houses from this website are TTC price structure, free shipping to Belgium and France within 1 – 2 weeks, money back policy and others. The different models of the wooden houses are designed in different ways. All the model of the houses are unique and they give an attractive look. Along with the look, they also take preventive measures when it comes to the quality. They are completely checked, inspected before they are shipped.



For further information on these wooden houses, one can call them on +33 1 76 77 39 61 or chat with them at info@chaletdejardin.fr or visit them on their website maisons-en-bois-prix.fr. Their working hours between Monday to Friday are 8 Am to 1 Pm and then 2 Pm to 5Pm.



Media Contact:



Mille Monika

M. Remi

M. Arunas



Baily courouble,

rue ZAC,

Houplines,

59116,

France

+33 1 76 77 39 61.