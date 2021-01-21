New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2021 -- Maize or Corn is a plant belonging to the family of grasses. It falls under coarse grains category and is the third largest planted crop after rice and wheat. Maize is grown throughout the year and is cultivated globally owing to its exceptional geographic adaptability. Approximately 60% of global maize production is used in animal feed as it provides a high amount of energy and oil content to the livestock. Maize is used as a staple food and has a wide range of industrial application too.



The report is furnished with the latest market scenario pertaining to the COVID-19 pandemic and its after-effects on the Maize industry and the key segments. The pandemic has disrupted the workflow of the industry and created financial difficulties. The report assesses the complete impact of the pandemic on the market and offers key insights into the market scenario along with trends and demands disruptions. The report also offers an outlook on the market scenario in the forecast timeline.



Some of the players profiled in the report are Cargill Inc, Monsanto, DuPont, Syngenta, Louis Dreyfus Company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, COFCO Group, Limagrain, Etc.



Market Drivers



Recently, the growing pressure on the livestock industry has increased to meet the increasing demand for high-value animal protein and meat. Growing population, increasing incomes of individuals in developing countries, and rapid urbanization have resulted in a spur in the global livestock consumption. As maize is one of the major ingredients of a majority of compound feed for animal types, like poultry swine, ruminants, and aquaculture. Therefore, the increasing demand for animal-based protein sources is expected to boost the market for maize globally.



Market has been divided by Type as:

- Field maize

- Flint maize

- Flour maize

- Sweet maize



Market has been divided by Color as:

- Yellow

- White



Market has been divided by End-User as:

- Pharmaceutical

- Food and Beverage

- Personal Care & Cosmetics

- Industrial Application

- Animal feed

- Others



Regional Outlook



By region, the maize market is segmented into Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to account for the largest market for maize, followed by Asia Pacific, during the forecast period due to the high production of maize crop and its consumption as animal feed. The U.S. is the largest producer of maize, owing to a majority of maize consumption in the region as a main energy ingredient for livestock feed. Additionally, Asia Pacific is expected to witness a surge in growth during the forecast period due to the rising demand for Maize in animal feed. This can be attributed to the increasing population which has led to a sudden surge in the demand for food.



Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Point Summary of the Report:



The global Maize market research report is an investigative study offering key insights into the latest growth trends, developments, technological and product advancements, and the research and development scenario. The report also covers the market aspects that directly influence the growth of the market. These features include strategies undertaken by the prominent players, their expansion tactics, and the product portfolios of the companies, and micro and macro-economic factors.



Key Coverage of the Maize Market:



- Insightful information regarding the global Maize market

- Identification of growth in various segments and sub-segments of the Maize market

- Strategic recommendations for investment opportunities

- The report covers significant statistics related to the industry along with products, applications, price analysis, demand & supply, and production and consumptions rate

- Emerging trends and current market segment analysis to help investors formulate new business strategies

- Accelerates the decision-making process through the availability of the drivers and limitations



Global Maize Market: Table of Contents



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Maize Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Continued……….



