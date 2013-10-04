Majestic Marble and Granite Offers New Top-Quality Stone Benchtops to Brisbane and Gold Coast Clients

Brisbane, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- Majestic Marble & Granite (Majestic MG), a leading Brisbane/Gold Coast regional fabricator of marble, granite, and reconstituted stone bench tops and vanity tops, is now offering clients in Brisbane and Gold Coast areas stone benchtops. Stone benchtops can be fabricated for both commercial and residential properties, and every benchtop is customized to each client’s specifications and aesthetic tastes. The stone benchtops are available in a wide range of colours and texture make-ups.



“We’ve installed hundreds of beautiful tops in homes and offices throughout Brisbane and the Gold Coast for over 10 years. Each of our finished products is extremely durable, beautiful, and fitted perfectly to the dimensions of the kitchen bench it is put on top of,” said Nikola Stefanov, spokesperson for Majestic MG. “Our stone benchtops are guaranteed to be of flawless appearance, have excellent durability, and exhibit top-quality appeal. They’ll greatly add to the interior décor of your home or office location.”



Benchtops are cast and fabricated in natural stone — marble and granite — and reconstituted stone. Reconstituted stone is a stone product made of glass, granite, marble, or quartz, and first-grade polymer resins. These stone product types are built to ensure strong product longevity, hardness, and stain resistance. All our stone benchtops are available in diverse color options, ranging from lively, bright colors to darker hues. Multiple product finishes are available to increase the aesthetics of the appearance of any location, too. Majestic MG closely monitors each benchtop that is manufactured in-factory and gives fast and personalized service to its clients’ needs. The company is chiefly concerned with ensuring its products are completely in line with its clients’ wishes, but also operates according to a strong customer service model. Its sales and services are completely clients needs-oriented, and the company offers installation services for benchtops so clients do not have to deal with the hassle of hiring an exterior contractor for installation.



Majestic MG provides project quotes within 2 days, and typically begins its work 5 days after it has confirmed the project measurements. All project measures and quotes within the Brisbane and Gold Coast region are done for absolutely free.



“Prompt, precise service and top-flight, beautiful products—those are our chief concerns for our business,” continued Stefanov. “All of our stone masons have years of experience in crafting quality benchtops for professional and residential locations. Anyone who has any questions about any of our products, what they’re manufactured with, or our installation or care services can visit our website or call us. We’ll respond quickly.”



About Majestic MG

Majestic Marble & Granite (Majestic MG) is a Gold Coast based supplier of marble, granite and stone benchtops for use in both commercial and residential properties. As a leading supplier of both marble and granite products they now also provide natural and engineered stone options for bathrooms, fireplaces, foyers, stairs, furniture, and outdoor settings. The company also offers product installation and service for precise and careful product placement and care. Visit the website or call 07 5549 0723 to learn more.



Business: Majestic MG

Contact: Nikola Stefanov

Address: 8/316 Brisbane Road, Labrador, QLD, 4215, Australia

Phone: 07 5549 0723

Email: press@majesticmg.com.au

Website: http://www.majesticmg.com.au