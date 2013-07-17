Majestic MG Opens New Gold Coast Showroom Showcasing Granite & Marble Benchtop Design Options

Brisbane, Queensland -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2013 -- Majestic MG Marble & Granite , a premier Brisbane and Gold Coast fabricator of marble, granite, and reconstituted stone bench tops and vanity tops, has opened a new showroom in Gold Coast, Queensland. The new location is to be used to showcase variations in granite and marble benchtops on the Gold Coast to give showroom browsers different ideas for design options, especially for interior design.



“Our new showroom will be the perfect venue for our clients to discover and formulate new benchtop design options for their interior décor. We offer a large variety of products to accommodate nearly every aesthetic demand, and our products are fitted to match the dimensions of the bench upon which they will rest,” said Nikola Stefanov, spokesperson for Majestic MG. “The benchtops we offer are available in a wide variety of colours, hues, and finishes, and are extra durable and strong. They’re guaranteed to last for years while enhancing the decorative appeal of your home or office location.”



Majestic MG’s showroom features benchtop exhibits cast in premium marble and granite. Each product is portrayed in different room settings for optimal creative innovation and inspiration. The company fabricates these products from stone materials obtained from some of the top stone distributors in Australia. They are cast in such a manner so as to ensure top product long-lastingness, durability, and stain resistance. The showroom also showcases exhibits for other products in different room locales, including stone products for bathrooms, stairs, entry foyers, and outdoor settings.



Majestic MG manufactures each of its products in its own factory, closely monitoring every step of production. The company employs expert stone masons for quality casting, who have years of experience in casting stone products of all types. Additionally, Majestic MG’s first and primary concern is satisfying its clients’ demands. All of its products and services are client-centred, and the company gives prompt and personalized service to all of its clients’ needs. In addition to top-quality product offerings, the company offers product installation services for more immediate and precise product placement. Customers therefore do not have to turn to the services of an outside contractor for installation, and struggle with the unknowns that come with dealing with an outside party.



Interested parties can contact Majestic MG for obtaining free project measurements and project quote, without any obligation of using the company’s products or services. Quotes are given within 2 days of when the company has been contacted, and project construction typically begins with 5 days of that time frame.



Please visit http://www.majesticmg.com.au for more information, including details on product installation and service.



About MG Majestic

MG Majestic is a leading manufacturer and supplier of kitchen benchtops and vanity tops for commercial and residential clients in the Brisbane and Gold Coast areas. The company owners have been in business for over 10 years. Natural and engineered stone surface products are available for bathrooms, fireplaces, foyers, stairs, furniture, and outdoor settings. The company also offers product installation and service for precise and careful product placement and care. Please visit http://www.majesticmg.com.au or call 07 5549 0723 to learn more.



Business: Majestic MG

Contact: Nikola Stefanov

Address: 8/316 Brisbane Road, Labrador, QLD, 4215, Australia

Phone: 07 5549 0723

Email: office@majesticmg.com.au