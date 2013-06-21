Majestical Jewelry Now Providing Complimentary Shipping and Other Perks for Orders of $50 Up

Charleston, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2013 -- To kick off summer season in style, Majestical Jewelry providers have decided to come up with a wider range of incentives for all online buyers interested in getting quality pieces at discount rates. Starting this month, all orders beyond the sum of $49. 99, placed before 2:00 pm East Coast time, ship the same business day (Monday through Friday) and shipping is complimentary.



“If your online order comes later in the day, we will make sure to have it sent to you the following day. We know how important it is for you to get prompt and professional delivery, so we will make sure you or a loved one will not wait too long for a beautiful new accessory set,” a company rep said.



In addition to this quick free USPS priority delivery, the company provides Fedex shipping at low flat rates. On top of that, all Majestical orders will be accompanied by a free signature satin gift pouch. “This is to compliment all our clients who elect top quality and choose to buy with us. It provides an elegant and safe place to store the new jewelry and it also makes a perfect gift, one that you won’t have to get additional wrapping for, as it already comes beautifully presented, just ready for being gifted to someone,” the company rep said.



Clients who want to exchange their online purchased pieces can do that free of charge. Unworn or unused merchandise can be shipped back within 30 days by simply filling an online form.



Majestical manufactures and sells top quality charms, silver jewelry pieces, pearl and gemstone jewelry, all for affordable prices. All orders are placed online and delivery is made right to the client’s door. For clients who cannot afford to pay for the same quality jewelry pieces that are more expensive because of the brand name, this is a one-stop opportunity. All charms sold by Majestical are compatible with popular brand name products, such as Chamilia, Biagi or Pandora, just the prices are significantly smaller. The jewelry pieces are all 925 Sterling silver while the gemstones and pearls used are all guaranteed authentic and certified. “Most of our pearl jewelry is made according to a strict grading system, meant to bring you the finest pearls at the smallest online prices,” the company rep said.



About Majestical Jewelry

Based in Charleston, Majestical Jewelry is one of the top online providers of fine jewelry. The company provides shipping within the US and also delivers orders to a wide range of international locations. For more information on the discount rates and buyers’ incentives provided, check http://www.majestical.com/.