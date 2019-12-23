Majid Max, the Persian Rapper Crosses 100K Fans and Followers on Social Media

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2019 -- Majid Max needs no introduction to the music lovers in the Arabic, Turkish and Persian music industry. Ever since his first single in 2009 in collaboration with Persian pop star Morteza Ashrafi "Rahat Bash", Majid became an instant hit on Persian media. His single had garnered rave reviews from his fans, artists and experts from the industry. The video went on to become the No.1 music video by PMC, the biggest Persian Music Video Channel. Ever since then there is no stopping Majid Max and his musical journey continued with two more hits which were arranged by "Mehdi Moazam". Mehdi also arranged for "Amir Tataloo", the Persian mega-superstar and this collaboration became an instant talk amongst the Turkish and Persian Media.



Majid is very popular on social media and his music is now available on Spotify, Sound Cloud, Deezer, iTunes and YouTube. He currently has a fan base of 100k fans and followers on major social media sites including Instagram. He is now planning to start the New Year with new releases and is already on the job preparing for his upcoming singles. Majid's biggest releases during his career so far was with "Mehdi Moazam" and "Boracz Ozchivt", a famous Turkish Actor. This release is believed to be one of the major reasons for his fame on social media along with the local music industry; and ironically this was the release which had also led him to some jail time. However, this detriment did not stop him from being passionate for music and he still works towards making his music reach millions of music lovers from across the world.



To learn more visit https://majidmax.com/



About Majid Max

Majid Mohammad Hashemi born on May 6th, 1992 is a Persian Rapper now popular as Majid Max. Majid released his first single into the Iranian music industry in 2009 with pop singers Rahat Bash and Morteza Ashrafi.



Contact

Majid Max

Website: https://majidmax.com