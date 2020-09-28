Major Applications of Warehouse Management Systems

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- The warehouse management system market (WMS) was valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is likely to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2025. A WMS is a software application that helps manage operations in warehouses in the most efficient and productive manner. Functions of these systems include inventory control, labor management, yard management, and dock management, among others.



The warehouse management system market for services expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The warehouse management system market for services is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Need for increased efficiency, constant upgrades to ensure data security, and improved operations of WMS software are the major factors boosting the demand for WMS services. Governments around the world have been encouraging the use of WMS in warehouses to improve the autonomy of processing. The rising use of WMS software is leading to an increasing need for services to ensure its smooth functioning.



The warehouse management system market for on-cloud WMS expected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025



The growing adoption of cloud services in the manufacturing and logistics industries, along with increased reliability of users on cloud companies, is fueling the adoption of on-cloud WMS software. Benefits, such as faster implementation, lower upfront installation and hardware costs, and faster return on investment, are also some of the major factors driving the growth of the market on-cloud warehouse management systems.



The 3PL industry projected to account for the largest share of the warehouse management system market during the forecast period



The 3PL industry is one of the major industries driving the growth of the WMS market. Factors such as the growing need for efficient order management, increased outsourcing of logistics and transportation operations, and globalization of supply chain networks have fueled the adoption of warehouse management systems in the 3PL industry.



North America projected to lead the warehouse management system market during the forecast period



Factors such as the presence of large companies with global warehousing and distribution operations, sustained growth in the e-commerce industry, and wide networks of third-party logistics (3PL) companies are driving the growth of the WMS market in North America.



Key Market Players



The warehouse management system players have implemented various types of organic as well as inorganic growth strategies, such as contracts and partnerships, new product launches, acquisitions, and expansions, to strengthen their offerings in the market. Manhattan Associates (US), Blue Yonder (JDA Software) (US), HighJump (Körber) (England), Oracle (US), and SAP (Germany), Infor (US), PSI (Germany), PTC (US), Tecsys (Canada), BluJay Solutions (UK), Epicor Software (US), 3PL Central (US), Cantaloupe Systems (US), Datapel (Australia), Dematic (US), Generix Group (France), Mantis (US), Made4net (US), Microlistics (Australia), Nulogy (Canada), Reply (Italy), Softeon (US), Synergy Logistics (UK), and Vinculum Solutions (India) are the players in the warehouse management system market.



