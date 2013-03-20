Major Auto Maker Honda Issues Huge Recall

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Auto giant Honda is recalling 180,000 vehicles in the US and 250,000 worldwide. The recall is for a problem in the vehicles that could cause the car to break when the driver isn’t pressing the pedal.



Vehicles being recalled are 2005 Honda Pilots, 2005 Acura’s and outside of the USA the Honda Odyssey minivan.



If a vehicle is involved in a recall, driving it to the nearest Honda dealer is not advised. A tow truck or an auto transport company should be used. Nicks USA Auto Transport offers quotes for auto transportation companies on the website.



Nicks USA Auto Transport is now offering 20% off on car shipping and auto transport for all USA routes. Potential customers can take advantage of the free car shipping quotes which are available on the website. Auto transport quotes are given for Nicks USA Auto Transport and up to 8 other auto transport companies.



Nicks USA Auto Transport has a five star rating on transportreviews.com, as well as more information about their offer of 20% off on auto transport for all USA routes.



About Nicks USA Transport

Whether relocating, purchasing a new or pre- owned vehicle, sending a child to college, or transporting a vehicle to a specialty shop, Nick’s USA Transport is qualified to meet any need. By choosing Nick’s USA Transport customers ship with confidence, knowing they will receive quality service, ensured and bonded drivers, and experience auto transporters. Nick’s USA Transport’s consultants are facilitators, not sales people, and their rates are quotes by Management with over 20 years of experience in the transport industry.



The website offers instant car shipping quotes and auto transport quotes. Offering cutting edge service, knowledgeable staff, and 20% off, Nick’s USA Transport is the best choice when shipping your car throughout the USA.



For more information, visit Nick’s USA Transport’s website at http://nicksautotransport.com. Get a car shipping quote or an auto transport quote, learn more about the “ship my car” option, and read reviews.



Media Contact

Adam Lawrence

Director of Marketing

866-935-1791

adam@nicksautotransport.com