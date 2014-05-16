Major Baseball Hats Makes Power of Custom Stores Available to All

Bozeman, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/16/2014 -- Major Baseball Hats, a leading online resource for those seeking official, licensed MLB headgear, announced the immediate availability of its customized store service. Those shopping for hats with the logos of their favorite teams in particular styles can easily create custom stores of their own which will allow them to see the relevant offerings from a variety of online vendors in a single place. The service is designed to take the trouble out of the otherwise-difficult task of tracking down popular, low-stock baseball caps while pointing out the best possible prices, as well.



"With so many offerings out there, many of them available in only limited runs," representative Jake Owen said, "it can be hard for fans to find exactly what they are looking for. Our custom stores are the perfect solution to this problem." Cap manufacturer New Era is the official provider to Major League Baseball, and it offers its licensed products in a variety of basic styles. Its 59fifty, 39thirty and 9fifty styles, for example, each have different crown and bill profiles, and finding a given style with particular patterns and team logos normally involves extensive, and sometimes fruitless, searching. Major Baseball Hats' custom store service, on the other hand, does this searching for customers automatically and collects results from a variety of the most reputable Internet vendors in a single place.



"Baseball season is in full swing," Owen continued, "and with Memorial Day on the way, things are really starting to heat up. We're ready to help our visitors get those hard-to-find Memorial Day baseball hats that are so popular, too." A long-standing tradition in Major League Baseball, each year's special-issue Memorial Day hats are normally among the hardest to find. The 2014 edition will be available in a variety of crown and bill styles with a digital camouflage print that honors the American armed forces. It is expected to be in short supply even at the best-stocked Internet vendors, like top online retailer Lids, but Major Baseball Hats promises to be able to help its users track down Memorial Day hats for themselves.



In addition to providing centralized stock information from a number of the most prominent retailers, Major Baseball Hats' custom store service also ensures that its users will have access to the lowest prices available. The company's automated tools collect and analyze promotional codes and limited-time sales, aggregating these into the results it provides to visitors. Its custom stores, then, are among the most efficient and cost-effective ways for fans to acquire the hats they want at the lowest possible prices. Those interested in making use of this powerful tool may do so free of charge at MajorBaseballHats.com, where the company also offers a number of informative guides, including some designed to help consumers spot counterfeit hats.



About Major Baseball Hats

A premier online resource for those shopping for officially-licensed MLB hats, Major Baseball Hats offers, free of charge, some of the industry's most powerful shopping and comparison tools. It also provides extensive educational materials aimed at those interested in such apparel.