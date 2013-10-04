Major Breakthrough in Business Lead Generation Tool

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The Power Lead System is a marketing tool and software that gives users tools and training to market it and their business. Participants earn income through commissions by referring others through a complete sales funnel system. They receive lead capture pages, an email system, contact list, and training on how to make the most out it.



Launching at the end of September,this system provides the tools, training, and more for businesses to increase their income. It offers a system for marketing the product itself by sending emails, videos, and Google Handouts to contacts to build its brand. A commission structure called accelerated leverage allows participants to benefit.



Aside from a unique compensation model, the system provides the tools to build a home-based business, track advertising, and create custom video sales, Google Hangouts, and lead capture pages. Users can even see the prospects opening their emails and clicking on links. Custom sales funnels can also be created based on the tips in the training session.



The Power Lead System, runs through the Priceless Possibilities Marketing Platform, works with a roll-up sales model. Users receive $20 per month for each sale under their frontline; odd number sales contribute to another $20 each. The same principle applies to each of these people and the first user also receives a payline from them.



After five sales, participants in the program get to keep their next four; afterwards four sales for every five in the frontline are kept. A 50% matching bonus is earned for the entire payline, of all rollups, from the original person sponsoring the individual of this payline. Participants, therefore, can quickly gain a residual income each month.



Each sale is tracked through a powerful software tool. The System can be accessed from anywhere in the world using a computer or smartphone. This sales funnel system is a lead system that also helps users promote their own businesses. A Contact management system, dashboard, auto responder, and more are included.



A free trial is available now. For more information, see http://leads.saturn5video.com.



About The Power Lead System

The Power Lead System is a marketing tool and software that gives users tools and training to market it and their business. Participants earn income through commissions by referring others through a complete sales funnel system. They receive lead capture pages, an email system, contact list, and training on how to make the most out it.



Contact:

Des Adams

61423 942 190

admin@yourprofitsnow.com

Melbourne Australia