Major Factors Pushing the Growth of Unified Threat Management Market Are Increasing Instances Data Breaches & Regulatory Compliance

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- The report “Unified Threat Management Market by Appliance (Hardware, Software, Virtual), Services, Managed UTM, Distribution Channel (Direct, VAR’s, Distributors), Organization Size (SOHO, SMB, Enterprises) - Global Market Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)”, segments the global market into various sub-segments with in-depth analysis and forecasting of market size. It also identifies the drivers and restraints for this market with insights into trends, opportunities, and challenges.



MarketsandMarkets expects that the global unified threat management market is estimated to be $2584.6 million in 2014 and is expected to grow to $4445.7 million in 2019. This represents an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2014 to 2019. In the current scenario, NA is expected to be the largest market on the basis of spending and adoption for the unified threat management solutions and services.



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Browse 63 market data Tables and 19 Figures spread through 161 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Unified Threat Management Market"



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Enterprises are experiencing latest trends such as virtualization, increasing use of web applications and Bring-Your-Own-Device (BYOD). With the development of these trends, enterprises need to prepare for emerging security risks in their networks along with rising concerns on internal and external threats. Due to these rising threats, businesses are shifting from traditional network security solutions to UTM devices.



Unified Threat Management (UTM) delivers wide range network protection from both external and internal threats. These solutions are easy to deploy and install depending on different scenarios and configurations. In addition, these solutions cost considerably less as compared to a combination of standalone security tools. This offers a single management console, and thereby, takes less space, saves cost and energy consumption.



UTM market is increasingly becoming competitive with a diverse mix of small and large vendors. Although most of the UTM appliances available in the market perform multiple security functions, organizations are still unable to leverage all the benefits from it. The vendors need to evaluate the products based on the organization’s requirement. For example the features such as built-in secure wireless LAN support are not highly valued in large enterprises as compared to that in small and mid-sized businesses. Also, the vendors need to focus on integrating other features such as email security, web application firewalls, or data loss prevention on unified platforms.



MarketsandMarkets has segmented the global unified threat management market by types of appliances: hardware, software and virtual; by types of services: support and maintenance, managed UTM; by types of organization sizes: Small Office Home Office (SOHO), small-sized, medium-sized and large enterprises; by types of distribution channels: direct, Value Added Resellers (VARs) and distributors; by types of verticals: BFSI, government and utilities, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, telecom and IT, and education; by types of regions: North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LA).



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