Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Clear brine fluids Market are essential components in the extraction of these sources from reserves, which further propels industry growth. These components are used as drilling fluids across myriad exploration activities including deep-water, oil, shale gas, and others. These fluids, which are down pumped, help ensure proper exploration and drilling without blockages



Proliferation of the oil & gas sector including rising proportion of rig counts is likely to boost the adoption of these completion brines. Furthermore, as crude oil and natural gas resources deplete, the focus is shifting rapidly towards alternative fuel sources to facilitate seamless operations. These unconventional sources include gas hydrates, shale oil/gas, tight gas sands, coal bed methane, etc.



Clear brine fluids market, also known as completion or workover fluids, are salt-based solutions that are used extensively in completion and drilling processes in the gas and oil sector. These fluids help control high pressure and high temperature in the reservoirs during drilling processes, in order to mitigate hazards and damage. Clear brine fluids are widely preferred over their conventional counterparts, owing to their advantages and efficient performance.



With the global population surging at a tremendous rate in recent years, the demand for energy has risen accordingly. In order to accommodate this evolving demand, it is imperative that oil & gas activities, including drilling and exploration, operate smoothly to ensure seamless energy production. One of the most crucial components in drilling operations is clear brine fluid.



Top Companies



1. Egyptian Mud Engineering & Chemicals Company (EMEC)

2. Albemarle Corporation

3. Geo Drilling Fluids

4. Great Lake Solutions

5. Israel Chemicals Ltd

6. Zirax Ltd

7. Solent Chemicals

8. TETRA Technologies

9. Sinomine Resource Group

10. Clements Fluids

11. Halliburton

12. hemtura Corporation (LANXESS)

13. Carousel Specialty Products

14. Schlumberger Ltd

15. Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.



Growth Drivers are

1. Increasing crude oil production

2. Growing development of unconventional sources

3. Rising off-shore exploration activities

4. Recovery in OFSE sector

5. Emergence of enhanced EOR techniques



Based on product, the clear brine fluids market is broadly categorized into sodium chloride, potassium chloride, calcium, sodium bromide, calcium bromide, potassium bromide, and more.



Fluctuations in crude oil prices may hinder market growth



Trade conflicts as well as crude oil price fluctuations on a global scale may present a significant roadblock to clear brine fluids market expansion. Price fluctuations in oil commodities can assert a widespread impact on the economic ecosystem.



For instance, the recent COVID-19 pandemic has caused considerable fluctuations in crude oil prices in the past two months, as well as anticipating a sharp decline in oil demand, which could have an impact on market outlook.



Extensive use of potassium chloride in water-based drilling applications will serve as a key trend



Water-based drilling is an important part of exploration processes. Completion fluids, such as potassium chloride, play an important role in these activities, as they enhance efficiency in stabilizing reservoir oil pressure as well as offer economical drilling fluid solutions. Potassium chloride or KCl is a soluble salt which acts as a reliable shale stabilizer in the drilling process for shales and hydro-sensitive clays.



They exhibit superior inhibition properties, facilitated by an ion exchange, wherein the potassium ion passes in between individual platelets of clay in the shale to hold them together, which in turn prevents water entry from the drilling fluid.



Strategic partnerships will pave the way for lucrative growth prospects



Several key clear brine fluids market players are taking consistent efforts to gain competitive advantage in the market space, most notably through the forging of strategic partnerships. For instance, Sinomine Specialty Fluids, formerly known as Cabot Specialty Fluids, formed a framework agreement with Equinor for the supply for completion fluids and cesium drilling fluids to supplement the firm's operations on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.



Even as the industrial landscape faces a significant impact from the ongoing global situation, the rising demand for energy worldwide will necessitate the expansion of oil & gas production capacities. The clear brine fluids market is anticipated to demonstrate significant potential in this regard, by helping to ensure optimized drilling and exploration activities, in turn enabling oil & gas manufacturers to accommodate the rapidly evolving energy needs on a global scale.