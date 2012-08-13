Major Household Appliance Manufacturing in the US - New Market Report Now Available

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Major Household Appliance Manufacturing in the US", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2012 -- Thawing conditions: Renewed housing activity will heat demand for new appliances
The recovery in the housing market will bode well for appliance manufacturers. Because new homeowners comprise a significant portion of appliance sales, the anticipated rise in housing starts will bring increased demand to the industry. However, appliance manufacturers will continue to face rising input costs, particularly plastic. With financial assistance from federal tax credits expiring, many operators will cope by moving their production to lower labor-cost countries like China or Mexico.
This industry includes firms primarily engaged in manufacturing household cooking appliances, laundry equipment, refrigerators, upright and chest freezers, dishwashers, water heaters, garbage disposal units and other electrical and nonelectrical major household appliances. This industry does not include central or room air conditioners.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Whirlpool Corporation, AB Electrolux, LG Electronics, General Electric Company
