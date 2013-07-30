Major Integrated Oil & Gas News Review: Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), BP plc (ADR)(NYSE:BP), Chevron Corporation(NYSE:CVX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), BP plc (ADR)(NYSE:BP), Chevron Corporation(NYSE:CVX)



Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) opened its shares at the price of $94.51 for the day. Its closing price was $94.03 after losing -0.80% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 8.85 million shares, while its average trading volume remained 12.77 million shares. The beta of XOM stands at0.50.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (Exxon Mobil) is a manufacturer and marketer of commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene and polypropylene plastics and a range of specialty products.



Has XOM Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) percentage change plunged -0.82% to close at $65.18 with the total traded volume of 4.26 million shares, and average volume of 6.27 million. The 52 week range of the stock remained $53.95- $66.25, while its day lowest price was $64.90 and it hit its day highest price at $65.58.



ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, liquefied natural gas and bitumen on a worldwide basis.



Has COP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



BP plc (ADR)(NYSE:BP) remained among the day decliners and traded with volume of 4.17 million shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 5.45 million shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $39.50- $45.45, while its day lowest price was $42.96 and it hit its day highest price at $43.41.



BP p.l.c. (BP) is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company provides its customers with fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants and the petrochemicals products used to make everyday items as diverse as paints.



Why Should Investors Buy BP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Chevron Corporation(NYSE:CVX) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 4.03 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 5.17 million shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $127.37 for the day and its closing price was $126.17 after losing -1.09% for the day.



Will CVX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/