Major Key Trends in Automated Passenger Counting System Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2020 -- The automated passenger counting system market is expected to reach USD 298.0 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 18.6% between 2017 and 2022. The passenger information system market was valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 19.9% between 2017 and 2022.



Factors such as the increasing demand for real-time transit information, government regulations such as requirement of ridership data from transit operators on regular basis, advantages offered by APC to transit operators in optimizing operational cost, and increased adoption of advanced solutions in transport sector would provide ample growth opportunities for the automated passenger counting and information system market in the future.



By technology, stereoscopic vision technology expected to grow at highest rate during the forecast period



The market for the stereoscopic vision technology is expected to grow at a significant rate for the automated passenger counting system market during the forecast period. The stereoscopic vision technology offers high accuracy during high-volume traffic. Its accuracy is unaffected even in tough environmental conditions such as varying environments of light, heat, and shadows; it can easily distinguish passengers from luggage and cover large entrance areas.



By application, busses segment to lead automated passenger counting system market during the forecast period



The buses application is expected to lead the automated passenger counting systems market during the forecast period due to the growing number of buses in the transportation sector. Automated passenger counting systems are increasingly being adopted in buses to ensure a reliable and safe service offering as well as for enhancing the transit operations. The increasing awareness of the benefits offered by automated passenger counting systems among fleet operators further drives the use of APC in buses. Moreover, bus transit operators are interested in determining the passenger traveling pattern to schedule the bus time and route, which further drives the adoption of passenger counting systems in buses.



By application, roadways application to lead passenger information system market during the forecast period



The roadways application is expected to lead the passenger information systems market during the forecast period. Passenger information systems used for roadways include passenger information display systems, mobile application-based systems, infotainment systems, and passenger information announcement systems. Passenger information systems are installed at bus stations, bus shelters, bus stands, and roadsides to convey real-time information to passengers. The passenger information systems help bus agencies to manage bus operations efficiently, handle emergency situations effectively, and monitor schedules, late trips, speed violations, and so on. These are some of the factors driving the increasing use of passenger information systems in the roadways application.



By passenger information system type, the market for passenger information mobile applications to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The market for passenger information mobile applications is expected to grow at the highest rate for passenger information systems during the forecast period. Some of the driving factors for the growth of passenger information mobile applications are the advancements in technology, increasing use of smartphones among passengers, and the availability of mobile applications to access information irrespective of the location, view maps, easily access station and stop layouts, detailed information including schedules, fare, route information, and so on.



Market in APAC to grow at a the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The healthy economic growth and the increasing urbanization are some of the driving factors for the growth of the automated passenger counting and information systems market in APAC, The APAC region comprises highly populated and rapidly developing countries such as China, India, and others. The transportation sector in these countries is developing at a significant rate to match the economic and cultural standards of developed countries, which is one of the drivers for the passenger information system market in the region. The increasing adoption of automated passenger counting and information systems in transit vehicles—including trains, metros, and buses—in countries such as India, Australia, China, and others drives the growth of the automated passenger counting and information system market.



