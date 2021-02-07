Major Key Trends in Biosensors Market

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2021 -- The overall biosensors market is expected to grow from USD 21.2 billion in 2019 to USD 31.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.



The growth is likely to be driven by continuous technological advancements in biosensors ecosystem, increase in the use of biosensors for nonmedical applications, lucrative growth in POC diagnostics, and rise in demand for glucose monitoring systems.



Biosensors market for optical biosensor technology to grow at highest rate during forecast period



Optical biosensors are commonly used to analyze biomolecular interactions as these sensors can determine affinity and kinetics of a wide variety of molecular interactions in real time, without requiring a molecular tag or label. Optical sensors are used for several new applications, such as drug discovery, including target identification; ligand fishing; assay development; and quality control. The growth of these applications is helping optical sensors to grow at the highest CAGR.



"Nonwearable biosensors market to witness highest growth rate during forecast period"



The nonwearable biosensors segment is expected to hold the larger market share during the forecast period. Nonwearable biosensors comprise biosensor devices that used mostly for nonclinical applications. They offer real-time on-site monitoring of production processes. Apart from on-site monitoring, these biosensors help the food industry in addressing challenges, such as meeting food quality guidelines, by providing analytical accuracy within complex food matrices.



"Biosensors market for point of care applications to hold largest share during forecast period"



Increasing inclination toward rapid diagnostic testing and rising private investments and venture funding to support new product developments, along with growing government support, have increased the adoption of PoC devices. PoC systems include different types of biosensors that are capable of measuring various parameters, such as heart rate and oxygen saturation, as well as changes in plasma protein profile and patterns of multiple biomarkers, along with their concentration. Cardiac markers are the most dynamic PoC applications and are expected to witness several innovations and investments over the next 5 years owing to the increasing number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and rising demand for instant diagnosis of these diseases.



Biosensors Market in North America to account for largest share during forecast period"



PoC diagnostics is the fastest-growing application for biosensors in North America. The growth is attributed to the increase in addressable patient population. According to the American Medical Association and American Medical Group Association, more than 50% of Americans were living with one or more chronic diseases until 2012. The number of Americans suffering from chronic diseases was about 125 billion in 2000, which is expected to reach ~157 billion by 2022.



Key Market Players



F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Medtronic Inc. (US), LifeScan Inc. (US), Universal Biosensors Inc. (Australia), Abbott Point of Care Inc. (US), DuPont (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Pharmaco-Kinesis Corporation (PKC) (US), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), LifeSensors Inc. (US), Bio-Rad laboratories Inc. (US), Biacore (Sweden), Nova Biomedical Corp. (US), and Biosensors International Pte. Ltd. (US) are among the companies operating in the biosensors market.