Major Key Trends in Industry 4.0 Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- The Industry 4.0 market is estimated to be valued USD 71.7 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 156.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2019 to 2024. Increasing adoption of the industrial internet worldwide in manufacturing units, growing focus on enhanced efficiency of machinery and systems, and reduced production costs play a significant role in the growth of the market worldwide. Also, the growing demand for industrial robotics is expected to fuel the growth of the Industry 4.0 market.



Download Free PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=102536746



On the basis of technology, IoT segment is largest contributor in Industry 4.0 market during forecasted period



The potential benefits of IoT have encouraged several industrial equipment manufacturers to implement IoT. By connecting industrial equipment together using wireless connectivity and gathering sensor data from the equipment, manufacturers can accurately determine the current state of machines, optimize their performance, identify potential failures, and plan maintenance schedules accordingly. Its ability to remotely monitor enterprise assets and perform predictive maintenance is the prime reason for its increasing adoption. Remote monitoring is a necessity in industries, especially for equipment deployed under extreme conditions, such as in subsea oil wells or mines. The failure of equipment operating under such conditions can be potentially disastrous, as it may result in heavy financial losses and can also threaten the lives of people in the neighborhood.



Industrial robotics is expected to be second-largest market for Industry 4.0 market during forecasted period



The price of industrial robots has decreased in recent years and has become much easier to program. As a result, the integration of peripherals, such as end effectors and vision systems, has also become easier. Manufacturers are turning to automation in response to the increasing shortage of skilled workers in the manufacturing sector. Robot density is expected to increase, especially in developed countries, in response to this skill gap.



APAC to hold major share of Industry 4.0 market during forecasted period



Increasing the adoption of robotics in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea is the major factor for the growth of the Industry 4.0 market. The low cost of production, enabling various manufacturers to set up manufacturing facilities, is the key driver for the robotics market in APAC. The market in APAC is also expected to grow at the fastest rate, considering the continuous technological advancements and financial support from the governments. Government initiatives, funding in R&D, and extensive industrial base are the major factors that make APAC a dynamic region for Industry 4.0, with Japan and China being the major contributors.



Request more details:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=102536746



Key Market Players in Industry 4.0 Market



The major players in the Industry 4.0 market are ABB (Switzerland), Mitsubishi (Japan), Yaskawa (Japan), KUKA (Germany), FANUC (Japan), General Electric (US), IBM (US), Cisco (US), Microsoft (US), Stratasys (US), Google (US), Intel (US), HP (US), Siemens (Germany), Ansys (US), AIBrain (US), SAP (US), Amazon Web Services (US), and General Vision (US).



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441