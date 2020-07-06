Major Key Trends in PC as a Service Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- The PC as a Service market (PCaaS) is projected to reach USD 141.6 billion by 2024 from USD 15.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 54.9%. The growth of the PCaaS market is driven by factors such as the inclination of businesses toward the OPEX model rather than the CAPEX model, and the superior benefits offered by PCaaS business model. Also, additional advantages of the PCaaS model, such as flexibility and scalability, are expected to drive the PCaaS market.



PC as a Service market for software offerings to register the highest CAGR for PCaaS market during the forecast period



The PC as a service market based on offerings is segmented into hardware, software, and services. PCaaS market for software offerings is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Software is designed to generate and automate computer programs, which transform data into specific information. PCaaS subscription offers customized software as per the end-user requirements. Software offerings in PCaaS include operating system/imaging, security software, asset management, as well as other factory-installed software. Companies operating in this space are approaching different independent software vendors (ISVs) for catering to the needs of end-users. PCaaS subscription provides upgrades and maintenance of software on a timely basis at a reasonable cost, allowing companies to enhance productivity and patch security flaws.



PC as a Service Market for SMEs to dominate the market during the forecast period



The PC as a service market has been segmented based on enterprise type into small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and large enterprises. The SMEs segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Small firms are generally those with less than 100 employees, while medium-sized enterprises have at the most 500 workers. SMEs are expected to witness high adoption of the PCaaS model in the coming years, owing to the benefits offered by these solutions, including low capital expenditure. Moreover, it is expected that medium-sized enterprises in mature markets, lacking budget or capabilities to invest in automation, are expected to shift to outsourced service desk solutions in the near future, which will further create opportunities for PCaaS vendors in this segment.



Based on vertical, IT & Telecommunications to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



PC as a service market is segmented into verticals including IT & telecommunications; healthcare & life sciences; education; BFSI; government; and others (retail and manufacturing). The IT & telecommunications vertical to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period owing to increasing awareness and shifting the organization's preference toward OPEX business model. PCaaS offers timely upgrades & maintenance of hardware and software, allowing companies to reduce IT burdens; moreover, it helps to avoid technological obsolescence, which ultimately enhances productivity. Companies operating in this space are witnessing severe competition in the market. Telecom operators need to innovate to retain customers and tap new markets to expand; thus, adopting PCaaS will help them to gain competitive advantage.



PC as a Service Market in North America held the largest share of market in 2018



The region is home to some of the major PCaaS providers such as HP, Dell, Microsoft, and CompuCom. The service providers, ranging from small businesses to multinational companies, in this region, have extensive expertise in managing the infrastructure and maintaining operations. The high demand for PCs in various industries is a dominant driving force substantiating the market growth in the region. Digital transformation in the region is driving investment in PCs, security, and hosted services, and this trend is further likely to create opportunities for PCaaS vendors. Hence, North America holds the largest share of the overall PC as a service market.



Key Market Players

Lenovo (Hong Kong), Hewlett-Packard (US), Dell Technologies (US), CompuCom Systems (US), Microsoft (US), Hemmersbach (Germany), Service IT Direct (Bizbang) (US), StarHub (Singapore), Telia (Sweden), Arrow Electronics (US), and SHI International (US) are key players operating in this space.



