Major Key Trends in Smart Clothing Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2020 -- The overall smart clothing market is likely to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2019 to USD 5.3 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2019 to 2024. The market is driven by rising demand for monitoring bodily activities through sensors and increasing the adoption of smart clothes for various end-user industries. Growing awareness about the need for sports & fitness is expected to provide substantial growth opportunities to players in this market.



Smart clothing market for active smart textile to hold the largest share of the market



Active smart textile holds the largest share of the smart clothing market. Active smart types have the ability to sense and react to the stimuli; this property helps in many applications in most of the end-user industries; for instance, phase-change materials are used for heat storage and transfer. This type is used to produce outfits used in sports, firefighting, defense (bulletproof jackets), and other professions. Textile products can be made more comfortable when a textile material can react to the environment. Thus, the market for active smart textiles has grown rapidly in recent years.



Smart clothing market for upper wear product growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The increasing demand for upper wear, such as smart shirts, jackets, and vests, creates growth opportunities for the market. A smart shirt can provide biometric data such as heart rate, breathing rate, and muscle activity, which are utilized to optimize performance and workout plans professionally. Data is captured in real-time and is sent to all the companion app, providing insights on a range of sporty metrics, including intensity and recovery, calories burned, fatigue level, and sleep quality. Hence, the increasing use of upper wear for various end-user applications is expected to provide opportunities for the smart clothing providers during the forecast period.



Smart clothing market for sports & fitness end-user industry to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The sports & fitness end-user industry is expected to grow at a high rate for the smart clothing market. Sensors are already being used in clothing lines and innerwear, such as heart rate monitoring sports bras and heated underwear. There is an increasing demand for smart innerwear from the sport & fitness industry due to the growing use of sports bras that record running distance, breathing rates, and heart rates with the help of sensors. Hence, the market for innerwear for the sports & fitness industry is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years.



Smart Clothing Market in North America to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period



North America is expected to hold the largest share of the smart clothing market during the forecast period due to the growing demand for fitness and health tracking wearable clothes in the region. Also, North America is a major hub for technological innovation and new technologies. In North America, the increase in R&D in smart clothing, in terms of new and improved technologies, and the rising demand for improved lifestyle are the two crucial factors driving the market in this region.



Key Market Players



Smart clothing market is dominated currently by AiQ Smart Clothing (Taiwan), Athos (US), Carre Technologies (Canada), Sensoria (US), Clothing Plus (Finland), Cityzen Sciences (France), Vulpes Electronics (Japan), DuPont (US), Wearable X (US), Applycon (Czech Republic), Toray Industries (Japan), Myontec (Finland), Myzone (US), Siren (US), and Owlet (US). A few of the significant strategies adopted by these players to compete in the market include product launches and developments, collaboration, and partnerships.



