Major Key Trends in Top 10 Sensors Market

The global power electronics market size is projected to grow from USD 35.1 billion in 2020 to USD 44.2 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.7%. The increasing focus on the use of renewable power sources across the globe, growing adoption of power electronics in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, and increasing use of power electronics in consumer electronics are the major factors driving the growth of the market.



The increasing use of GaN & SiC products in various applications and growing industrialization in developing economies are projected to create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the market during the forecast period. Implementation of several regulations by the governments of various countries to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic (such as the complete shutdown of manufacturing facilities; limited production with limited manpower) and decrease in demand for end-products are expected to affect the growth of the power electronics market in 2020.



Power modules market to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



High power efficiency requirements from various applications drive the demand for power modules. Government initiatives to increase the adoption of EV/HEV, rising electrification in the automotive industry, inclined trends of clean energy generation (renewable energy generation), increasing number of charging stations, increasing industrialization, growing adoption of intelligent modules in consumer appliances, and industrial automation & Industry 4.0 are the major factors driving the growth of the modules segment. Modules are used in various applications, such as motor control and drives; hybrid-electric solutions for construction, commercial, and agricultural vehicles; solutions for solar energy systems; uninterruptible power supply (UPS); room air conditioners; high frequency & switching applications; dc/dc converters; auxiliary inverters; hybrid electrical vehicles; and inductive heating & welding.



The Automotive & Transportation vertical to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The automotive vertical is expected to dominate this market in the coming years owing to the increasing focus on hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and EVs and increasing demand for cars and other passenger vehicles in developing regions. Also, increasing concerns regarding environmental pollution and sustainable growth have increased government support in several countries to boost the production of electric vehicles, supported by incentives. This is expected to develop and expand the charging infrastructure and provide opportunities for the market. China is one of the largest markets for electric vehicles, and it has scaled up the production by implementing new policies and subsidies aimed at automobiles, particularly new energy vehicles. In May 2020, the government announced the extension of NEV subsidies and tax policies by about 2 years, along with high capital investment for battery charging infrastructure by about USD 38 million. Such efforts are expected to boost the automobile market of the country and drive the market for power electronics.



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is likely to grow at the highest CAGR for the global power electronics industry from 2020–2025. APAC is expected to continue to hold the largest market size and expected to be the fastest-growing region in the power electronics market owing to the rapid development of consumer electronics products, which drives power IC market. Consumer electronics, industrial, and automotive are among important verticals in the APAC market



Key Market Players



Infineon Technologies (Germany), ON Semiconductor (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Vishay Intertechnology (US), Fuji Electric (Japan), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Renesas Electronics (Japan), Texas Instruments (US), Toshiba (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), GaN Systems (Canada), Littelfuse (US), Maxim Integrated (US), Microchip (US), ROHM (Japan), SEMIKRON (Germany), Transphorm (US), UnitedSiC (US), and Wolfspeed, A Cree Company (US) are some of the key players operating in the power electronics market.



