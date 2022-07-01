Major Medical Engineering Advance in Organ on a Chip Customization

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2022 -- A team of researchers from Columbia Engineering and Columbia University Irving Medical Center has solved one of the major issues that has frequently faced researchers when it comes to using engineered tissues for disease modeling and testing drugs. The team has developed a multi-organ chip that is made up of all the essential components of human physiology, from engineered human heart and bone to a vascular flow with circulating immune cells to link everything together. The chip is the size of a microscope slide and can be customized individually to the patient. This will provide researchers with a solution to the biggest issue of medical research, which is that every patient reacts differently. Thanks to the development of this chip, it will soon be possible to personally customize therapy for every patient, taking into account the variations that occur in disease progression and responses to treatment.



Medical engineering jobs have a huge contribution to make to life sciences - and to the ultimate efficacy of treatment, as well as the experience that patients have. As the multi-organ chip shows it is possible to create new solutions to age-old problems thanks to the innovation that exists today. This is something that the team at EPM Scientific has been supporting ever since the firm was first established in 2012. Providing those in medical engineering jobs with the resources to take a career-defining next step can prove vital, not just for talented people but for the future of life sciences too. The firm's experience in medical engineering jobs is backed by hiring expertise across many other vital fields in life sciences too, including safety/pharmacovigilance, legal and compliance, clinical development and medical communications. Over the years, EPM Scientific has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, as well as a network of contacts with hiring managers, which is why today the firm is a go to for both candidates and organizations.



Medical engineering jobs are part of a truly global industry - and this is something that EPM Scientific has been able to support effectively thanks to the networks it has developed. In the US, the firm has extensive nationwide coverage that includes most major cities, from Los Angeles to Boston and Dallas, as well as New York, Chicago, Charlotte and San Francisco. However, that's not where the firm's reach ends, as the team in the USA is also part of a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. In addition, EPM Scientific is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. The innovation behind the multi-organ chip shows just what can be achieved by resilient people working in cohesive teams, an approach that is supported internally at EPM Scientific too. Consultants at the firm are supported with regular training, as well as best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. In addition to medical engineering jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today including Senior Chemist, Freelance Clinical Research Scientist and Senior Product Manager.



Alec Rahman-Jones, Managing Director at EPM Scientific, comments, "Life Sciences organizations and professionals will play a critical role in protecting public health in 2022, putting more pressure on companies to have the right staff in place." He continues, "EPM Scientific is working with a range of industry leading clients from large pharmaceutical companies to innovative biotechs, ensuring that our clients are able to attract and secure top professionals. Our team can support these clients across the full lifecycle of production from R&D and development, to commercial, quality, and regulation."



About EPM Scientific USA

EPM Scientific USA partners with organizations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 1000+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.