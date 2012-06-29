Major News: The Universal Life Church Reverts Back to the Churches Originating Doctrine of Faith

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2012 -- Over the course of the past two years it appears the Universal Life Church has undergone a major facelift with respect to its Doctrine of Faith. While some smaller ULC's that spun off a non-Christian "Life Church" started by Kirby Hensley still may exist, Universal Life Church World Headquarters has assumed command and adhere's to one and only Christian Doctrine of Faith.



This should not come as much of surprise, the word Universal with a Greek origin (katholikos) is defined catholic, it is the name of the first Roman Church and it is the name, the Catholic Church actually derived its name from. Kirby Hensley wasn't the founder of Universal Life Church, Jesus Christ and the Christians are credited with that, Hensley again was founder of Life Church. Hensley simply borrowed our Universal name, unbeknown to him at the time of the Religious implications. Hensley was not a smart individual, he was unable to read or write and he was twice dismissed (defrocked) as a Christian minister.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is the ONLY Universal Life Church to offer real faith based ordination.



The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains Men and/or Women throughout the world as REAL faith based, Christian Ministers. Clergy members ordained through the Universal Life Church World Headquarters serve in all facets of the ministry and they are the only Universal Life Church where ordinations are recognized and accepted in the United States of America and throughout the world. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters ordains men or women as Non-Denominational Ministers and/or as Independent Catholic Priests. For more information about the Universal Life Church World Headquarters or if you have ever thought of a vocation as a Minister, please check out their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com