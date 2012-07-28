Recently published research from GBI Research, "Major Power Markets in Eastern Europe to 2020 - Renewable Resources, Privatization, and Easing Barriers to Entry in Russia, Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine and Turkey", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2012 -- GBI Research, a leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Major Power Markets in Eastern Europe to 2020 - Renewable Resources, Privatization, and Easing Barriers to Entry in Russia, Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine and Turkey". The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major Eastern Europe power markets: Russia, Poland, Turkey, the Czech Republic and the Ukraine. The report covers cumulative installed capacity and power generation from 2005 to 2020 for thermal power, hydropower, nuclear power and renewable power, including share by fuel type for thermal power and share by technology type for renewable power. The report also includes Porter's Five Force analysis and the competitive landscape for the five countries in 2011. Further to this, it analyses macroeconomic factors, import and export scenarios from 2005 to 2010, annual electricity consumption data from 2005 to 2020, and the top active and upcoming power plants for thermal power, hydropower, nuclear power and renewable power.
The report covers regulatory structures and infrastructure, including transmission and distribution networks from 2005 to 2020, grid interconnections and planned investments for each of the five countries. This report is built using data and information sourced through primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GBI Research's team of industry experts.
Scope
- The major Eastern European power markets analyzed on the basis of power generation: Russia, Poland, Turkey, the Czech Republic and the Ukraine.
- Historical and forecast figures for installed capacity and power generation from 2005 to 2020.
- Porter's Five Force analysis for the region.
- Macroeconomic factors and the import and export scenario from 2005 to 2010 covered for each country.
- The demand and consumption scenario and annual electricity consumption figures from 2005 to 2020.
- Top active and upcoming power projects for thermal power, hydropower, nuclear power and renewable power.
- An overview of the regulatory structure and infrastructure for each country, including transmission and distribution networks from 2005 to 2020, grid interconnections and planned investments.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Make strategic decisions based on strong historical and forecast data to identify key markets and growth opportunities in the top five Eastern European power markets.
- Understand the impact of regional environmental regulations and macroeconomic factors to devise market entry plans.
- Identify key partners and business development opportunities through analysis of the competitive landscape and company profiles.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Akenerji Elektrik Uretim A.S, CEZ, a.s., Dalkia Ceska Republika, a.s., Dniproenergo, Electrabel Polska, Electricity Generation Company (EUA?), Elektrownia "Rybnik" S.A., Enea S.A., Energoatom Concern OJSC, Enerjisa Enerji Uretim A.S, ENKA Insaat ve Sanayi A.S, JSC Centrenergo, JSC OGK-1, JSC OGK-6, JSC RusHydro, NNEGC Energoatom, OAO Mosenergo, Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A, Tauron Polska Energia S.A., Ukrhydroenergo, Zakhidenergo Joint Stock Co., Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim A.S
